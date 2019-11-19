- Last year, Venezuela converted pensioners’ monthly bonuses into Petro.
- Petro was launched for a pre-sale in February 2018 and has been criticized by foreign observers ever since.
According to a local news organization, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro recently announced that the country would grant Christmas bonuses to retirees and pensioners. He stated that the bonus would be paid in Petro, the state-backed cryptocurrency.
This is not the first time that the Venezuelan government is pushing Petro into the wallets of pensioners so far. According to a report by Cointelegraph published in December last year, the country had automatically converted pensioners’ bonuses into Petro.
Petro was launched for a pre-sale in February 2018. Since then, the crypto asset has raised concerns among many foreign observers. In late August last year, Petro was alleged to be an opaque “stunt” backed by a centralized and debt-saddled entity. However, the local government is promoting cryptocurrencies to a great extent.
According to a recent report by Cointelegraph Spain, Francisco Torrealba believes that the cryptocurrencies will replace all the existing currencies. Torrealba is the Deputy of the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela. He stated that the county is going through a tremendous change and Maduro is making a “great contribution” to the country by creating the Petro. He winded up by saying that "everything will be from this currency [the Petro].”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000
The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.
Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50
About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves
NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.
Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120
The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.