VeChain (VET) 14% fireworks surge amid CoinMarketCap’s The Capital event

The Capital event in Singapore provided a platform for networking.

VeChain incredible gains in danger due to the formatting of a rising wedge pattern.

The largest cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency exchange listing website CoinMarketCap collaborated with VeChain and OceanEX to host The Capital Warm-up party on November 11. The Capital Event held in Singapore is a networking event bringing together different digital-based businesses, great minds and crypto enthusiasts.

VeChain price remarkably broke out amid The Capital event. The price jumped to highs around $0.0065 after stepping above the 100-day SMA. Although the crypto has adjusted to $0.006050, the bulls are still holding on to the 14% growth in value.

On the other hand, the formation of a rising wedge pattern spells danger for this crypto. The gains accrued over the last three weeks risk being erased if the buyers fail to keep up with the momentum. Tentative support areas include the 100 SMA, the 50 SMA and the major support at $0.0020.