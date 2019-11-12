VeChain (VET) 14% fireworks surge amid CoinMarketCap’s The Capital event

- The Capital event in Singapore provided a platform for networking.
- VeChain incredible gains in danger due to the formatting of a rising wedge pattern.
The largest cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency exchange listing website CoinMarketCap collaborated with VeChain and OceanEX to host The Capital Warm-up party on November 11. The Capital Event held in Singapore is a networking event bringing together different digital-based businesses, great minds and crypto enthusiasts.
VeChain price remarkably broke out amid The Capital event. The price jumped to highs around $0.0065 after stepping above the 100-day SMA. Although the crypto has adjusted to $0.006050, the bulls are still holding on to the 14% growth in value.
On the other hand, the formation of a rising wedge pattern spells danger for this crypto. The gains accrued over the last three weeks risk being erased if the buyers fail to keep up with the momentum. Tentative support areas include the 100 SMA, the 50 SMA and the major support at $0.0020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
