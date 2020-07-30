Vechain Technical Analysis: VET/USD trading inside a descending parallel channel close to a bullish breakout towards $0.022

- VET/USD has been trading inside a daily descending channel for almost three weeks.
- Bulls are on the verge of getting a breakout above $0.018 which should have enough continuation towards $0.022.
Descending parallel channels are generally bullish, especially if they happen after a major rally, which is exactly what Vechain experienced. Buyers have defended the daily 26-EMA and bounced above the 12-EMA touching the upper line of the channel.
VET/USD daily chart
This is where the action will happen. While VET can see a bearish or bullish breakout, the latest has more chances of happening considering the overall state of VET and the entire crypto market.
The RSI has cooled off significantly but the MACD remains bearish. VET would need to see a clear breakout above $0.018 to confirm the break of the parallel channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
