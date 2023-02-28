VeChain Price Prediction: Can bulls recover after six consecutive days of losses?

- VeChain price has lost 10% of market value in the last six days.
- VET's uptrend has the potential to rally toward the $0.034 level.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arrive from a break below $0.021
VeChain price has experienced a recent market decline but still appears to have the potential for a bullish uptrend.
VeChain price consolidating as a potential buying opportunity?
VeChain price has declined nearly 10% over the last six days, marking the longest declining streak for the token in 2023. Despite the profit-taking move, VET’s technicals are still in line with the overall bullish uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the uptrend rally, which is 80% above its origin point at $0.015, still has the potential to extend higher.
VeChain's current trading price is $0.027. The RSI broke into overbought conditions last week when the price rose into the mid-$0.03 zone after nearly two weeks of consolidation within the low $0.02 zone. Furthermore, a bullish divergence is displayed at current price levels compared to the previous range, near $0.022. Bullish divergences on the RSI are common reversal signals as they are known to catalyze strong counter-trend surges.
Based on the analysis, the next bullish target for VeChain lies near the $0.03 level to challenge liquidity dating back to August of 2022. The bullish scenario creates the potential for a 20% increase from VET's current market value.
VET/USDT 3-day chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis would arise from a break below the three-day bullish engulfing candle that broke through the previous two-week trading range at $0.021. If the bears breach this level, the VET price could decline 50% to 61.8% of the winter rally. The bearish scenario would create the potential for a 20% drop, targeting liquidity levels as low as $0.019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Former FTX executive Nishad Singh pleads “guilty” to criminal charges, unlike Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX saga continued on Tuesday with another member of the disgraced Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle raising hands. Interestingly, the level of impact FTX-related developments have had in the past is losing strength with every passing day, which begs the question if the market has stopped caring about FTX altogether.
Shiba Inu: Is there a chance for traders to short the “Dogecoin killer”?
Shiba Inu price surprisingly failed to take the bullish path higher, defying expectations of a rally. There is now a possibility of trend reversal which could lead to corrections down the line, making it a good opportunity for traders to short the asset.
Polkadot price set to drop that last mile before rallying a prosperous journey toward $8
Polkadot (DOT) price is nearing a very good entry opportunity for traders and investors who believe in an uptrend. Looking from a purely technical point of view, and leaving all external forces aside, DOT is nearing that crucial, pivotal level as bulls are set to catch the price action.
Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) enjoy rally while TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale wows investors
Amidst the current 2023 crypto market rally, platforms like Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) feature prominently. Joining them in wowing investors is TMSN Network (TMSN), currently in its presale phase, a newcomer breaking ground in the world of cryptocurrency trading.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.