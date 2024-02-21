VanEck spot BTC ETF trading volume inspires strength in Bitcoin price

Share:

VanEck spot BTC ETF, HODL, went parabolic on Tuesday, soaring 14X in a day.

With over $258 million in trading volume today, HODL boasts a 60X product average with 32,000 individual trades.

WisdomTree’s BTCW and BlackRock’s IBIT are also making headlines with skyrocketing trading volumes.

Bitcoin price has gained strength around this news, reinforced by assertions that MicroStrategy will be buying BTC forever.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a single go on January 10. The landmark decision has formed the basal theme that continues to drive markets, with a recent development helping Bitcoin price find strength by revitalizing BTC bulls.

VanEck spot BTC ETF goes berserk

Eric Balchunas, a spot Bitcoin ETF expert from Bloomberg Intelligence, has reported that VanEck’s HODL went parabolic on Tuesday, soaring 14X on daily trading volume metrics to $258 million. In his opinion, this is unorthodox considering the issuer’s heft in the market, with the turnout ascribing to 32,000 individual trades only. “This is 60X its average,” says Balchunas.

$HODL is going wild today with $258m in volume already, a 14x jump over its daily average, and it's not one big investor (which would make sense) but rather 32,000 individual trades, which is 60x its avg. Not sure how to explain.. maybe it was added to a platform over wknd ? pic.twitter.com/VTkjboS0ff — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 20, 2024

Other BTC ETFs that are also making headlines include WisdomTree’s BTCW, registering $154 million trading volume, representing 12X the investment product’s average and 25X its assets via 23,000 individual trades . This is also out of the ordinary, considering the same investment product registered only 221 trades on Friday. Also, BlackRock’s IBIT has recorded surging trading volumes with Balchunas describing the turn of events as “unsolved mysteries.”

Balchunas negates the assumption that relates surging ETF trading volumes to Bitcoin price drop

According to Balchunas, it is false to assume that the surge in volumes explains the weakness in Bitcoin price, saying it made no sense considering the small assets under management (AUM) and shareholders that the likes of HODL have.

To the 'bruh volume must be selling bc btc is dumping' crowd: a) that makes no sense given how little these ETFs had in existing aum/shareholders b) plus you never you see ton of outflows in brand new ETF that is in rally mode c) there are so many other holders of btc besides… — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 20, 2024