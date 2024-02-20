- Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation is likely exhausted as the king of cryptocurrency leans south.
- BTC could make a 10% drop to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $47,445 as bears gain ground.
- The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price records a new local top above the $52,985 range high.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown weakness, sending millions of long positions underwater. It comes after a prolonged consolidation, making the outcome expected considering markets tend not to wait so long.
Almost $160 million worth of Bitcoin longs under water
Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped almost 1.30% on Tuesday, liquidating $158.79 million in long positions against $52.37 million in short positions.
BTC liquidations chart
Liquidations in the cryptocurrency space occur when traders’ positions are forcibly closed as a consequence of their margin accounts no longer being able to support their open positions. It follows a drop in the asset’s price or shortage in sufficient margin to meet the maintenance requirements.
With a combined liquidation of over $210 million, relative to Monday’s $142 million, the surge in liquidations points to enhanced trading activity as well as volatility within the crypto arena.
Nevertheless, Bitcoin price has been in a lull for the past few days, consolidating on the back of unstable inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
JUST IN: Last week had the largest weekly inflows into #Bitcoin ETFs on record at $2.45 BILLION pic.twitter.com/BSPfRs6Utq— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 19, 2024
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Bitcoin price outlook as BTC longs go underwater
Bitcoin price has leaned south, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggesting the fall could only be beginning as BTC is overbought. If this momentum indicator slips below the 70 level, it would signify that BTC is ripe for selling, instigating a sell-off.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is also showing a large red histogram bar, suggesting that the bears are establishing a presence in the BTC market.
The ensuing seller momentum could send Bitcoin price south, with a forecasted 10% fall to test the supply zone turned bullish breaker between $45,556 and $46,691. A break and close below the midline of this order block at $46,166 would confirm the continuation of the downtrend.
Nevertheless, if this order block holds as support, Bitcoin price could pivot for a bounce that would see BTC market value provide a buying opportunity before the next leg north.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if BTC bulls increase their buying pressure at current levels, Bitcoin price could push north, shattering past the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel.
Such a directional bias would bring the $55,000 milestone into focus, or in a highly bullish case, set the pace for BTC market value to hit $60,000, levels last tested on November 21, 2021. This would constitute a 16% climb above current levels.
