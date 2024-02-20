Share:

Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation is likely exhausted as the king of cryptocurrency leans south.

BTC could make a 10% drop to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $47,445 as bears gain ground.

The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price records a new local top above the $52,985 range high.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown weakness, sending millions of long positions underwater. It comes after a prolonged consolidation, making the outcome expected considering markets tend not to wait so long.

Almost $160 million worth of Bitcoin longs under water

Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped almost 1.30% on Tuesday, liquidating $158.79 million in long positions against $52.37 million in short positions.

BTC liquidations chart

Liquidations in the cryptocurrency space occur when traders’ positions are forcibly closed as a consequence of their margin accounts no longer being able to support their open positions. It follows a drop in the asset’s price or shortage in sufficient margin to meet the maintenance requirements.

With a combined liquidation of over $210 million, relative to Monday’s $142 million, the surge in liquidations points to enhanced trading activity as well as volatility within the crypto arena.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin price has been in a lull for the past few days, consolidating on the back of unstable inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

JUST IN: Last week had the largest weekly inflows into #Bitcoin ETFs on record at $2.45 BILLION pic.twitter.com/BSPfRs6Utq — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 19, 2024