US Treasury to announce crypto sanctions to mitigate ransomware attacks

- The Biden administration is looking to introduce new actions to mitigate ransomware attacks.
- With a focus on payments, the Treasury Department may ban crypto for ransom payments.
- New anti-money laundering and terrorist-finance rules will curb the use of digital assets in illicit activities later this year.
The Biden administration is preparing to make a move that will make it harder for cyber attackers to use cryptocurrencies to profit from ransomware attacks. The Treasury Department in the United States will impose sanctions soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US aims to curb the use of crypto in illicit activities
The US government looks to deter hackers from using digital assets as a form of payment that has supported illicit activities and a rising national security threat.
The Treasury Department could impose new sanctions that ban cryptocurrencies to be used for ransomware payments as soon as this week. The agency would also issue new guidance to businesses on the risks that are associated with facilitating ransomware payments. Fines and penalties would also be included in the new recommendations.
The Biden administration has presented it as a major attempt to put the parties involved in facilitating cryptocurrency transactions on the backfoot as part of ransomware attacks in recent years. Officials have noted that ransomware attacks have increased over this year and could pose a major risk to critical infrastructure, including hospitals and banks.
The upcoming sanctions aim to target specific targets, rather than banning the entire cryptocurrency infrastructure where ransomware transactions take place.
According to analysts familiar with the matter, the Treasury would need to target cryptocurrency wallets that receive ransom transactions, as well as digital asset trading platforms that exchange coins to conceal the culprits and elude the authorities.
Earlier this year, the US Colonial Pipeline was hacked and the attackers demanded 63.7 Bitcoins worth around $2.3 million at the time. While the high-profile attack was traced back to criminal groups in Russia, the Biden administration went full force to tackle the growing ransomware attack issues as hacker payment demands have increased.
Ari Redbord, a former Treasury security official, stated that these sanctions would most likely target illicit actors rather than the cryptocurrency technology itself. He believes that digital assets are simply the payment mechanism behind the transactions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price at make or break point as Polygon launches $2 million bounty program
MATIC price has experienced a massive downswing over the past four days and seems to have found temporary relief. If the buyers step in, there is a chance of a minor rally, but failing to do so might trigger a further descent.
Ripple request for XRP trading history of SEC employees denied by federal judge
The US SEC has scored a small victory in the ongoing legal battle against Ripple Labs. Ripple aimed to highlight the lack of clarity by attempting to compel the agency to produce trading history of the regulator’s employees.
Solana price experiences temporary bounce as SOL contemplates retesting sub-$100 levels
Solana price has been on an exponential rise since July 20 and has not witnessed any slowdowns until setting up a new all-time high on September 9. This roughly one and a half month speed run from ...
Global banks oppose crypto capital requirement rules set out by Basel Committee
Several of the biggest banks in the United States and Europe have opposed cryptocurrency rules that have been set out by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision. The guidelines would initially require banks to set aside capital for every dollar of Bitcoin they own.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.