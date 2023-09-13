The United States is one of — if not the worst — place to launch a cryptocurrency startup in the world right now, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, whose firm is in a legal battle with the U.S. securities regulator.
“The only country I would not encourage you to start a company right now is in the U.S.,” Garlinghouse said on a Sept. 12 panel at Token 2049 in Singapore.
The Ripple boss wants the U.S. to take note from the likes of Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland by enacting policies that encourage crypto innovation while protecting consumers.
Garlinghouse pointed the blame at the Securities and Exchange Commission, claiming it was engaging in a political war with the industry with its lawsuits.
That lawsuit strategy isn’t working, said Garlinghouse, and claimed Ripple and Grayscale’s court wins over the SEC may suggest the court’s mood is turning in the industry’s favor.
I think you’re seeing the momentum shift. I think that it used to be that a lot of judges were like: ‘Well, the SEC is always right,’ and they weren’t fighting that [but] I think you’re starting to see the pattern change.
While the outcomes in Ripple and Grayscale aren’t legally binding, Garlinghouse said the results provide more clarity to crypto exchanges and custody providers operating in the U.S. — at least for now.
OKX president Hong Fang acknowledged the politics at play but stressed for crypto firms to focus on what they can control.
We can only control what we can control, which is to build the right product and to focus on the technology and to support responsible regulation.
Despite the U.S. being a big market for Ripple, Garlinghouse said it’s expanding services to countries he claims are more progressive and better understand the potential benefits of blockchain technology.
We might not ready for a spot Bitcoin ETF
During the panel, Fang said he thinks investors may not be ready for custody solutions built around a prospective spot Bitcoin (BTC $26,097) exchange-traded fund because much of the new blockchain-based infrastructure hasn’t been battle tested by the masses.
“I think there's a huge implication on custody [...] The question I have on my mind is whether our industry is actually ready for it” he said.
Fang acknowledged a spot Bitcoin ETF will lead to more institutional inflows but isn’t convinced that investors can now stomach Bitcoin’s volatility and second guessed the readiness of continuing to build more applications on top of Bitcoin.
“We are actually creating something that is new, that we can build on top of, a new monetary system that hasn't come to fruition yet,” Fang said. “So I don't know whether we're ready for that yet from an industry infrastructure perspective.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
OP investors in profit relax as Optimism price exhibits recovery rally signal
Optimism price bounced back over the past day after noting a two-month low. The altcoin is exhibiting bullish signals. However, its bullish bias might face some resistance if the short-term investors decide to exit to prevent any potential losses going forward.
Stellar price eyes 10% fall despite growing social metrics
Stellar (XLM) token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange CoinEx hacked for $31 million; hackers steal ETH, TRX, MATIC
Crypto exchange CoinEx fell victim to cybercrime earlier in the day as perpetrators managed to steal millions of dollars worth of crypto assets. While the exchange reassured 100% compensation, users did not hold back from accusing the exchange of rug pull despite CoinEx providing proof-of-reserves.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.