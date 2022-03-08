US President Joe Biden to sign executive order on crypto as soon as March 9

A long awaited executive order on cryptocurrencies could be signed as early as March 9, 2022, by President Joe Biden.

The White House aims to curb cyber crime and combat illicit activities related to cryptocurrencies through the executive order.

Amidst rising geopolitical tension, proponents believe Russian elites could circumvent Western sanctions through the use of crypto.

The global crypto market capitalization has improved, crossing $1.8 trillion.

The concerns surrounding financing of illegal activities through cryptocurrencies, and the growing threat of ransomware have fueled the US decision.

The global crypto market has suffered a bloodbath as war rages between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, there has been a recovery in the market capitalization, a spike of 1.6% pushing it above $1.8 trillion.

Cryptocurrencies in the top 30 by market capitalization have recovered from a recent drop in prices, fueling a bullish narrative among investors.

The Southeastern US state of Virginia passed a bill to allow banks to offer Bitcoin and crypto custody services, driving cryptocurrency adoption in the United States.