Bitcoin price nears six month bottom against massive exchange outflow

Traders continue sweeping Bitcoin off exchanges for the twenty-sixth consecutive week.

Bitcoin price neared its lowest point in six months, amidst major exchange outflow.

Bitcoin price wiped out its weekly gains as Russia's invasion of Ukraine gathered steam.

Analysts believe Bitcoin price is at risk of plummeting to $35,000 in an ongoing downtrend.

Bitcoin price witnessed a massive drop after posting gains over the past week. Traders continued to scoop up Bitcoin across exchanges as the asset's price hovered close to a six-month bottom, but although this led to a supply shortage it failed to drive BTC’s price higher.

Bitcoin supply shortage fails to fuel price rally

For twenty-six consecutive weeks, Bitcoin flowed out of exchanges consistently. Despite the recent crypto bloodbath, traders continued to sweep BTC off exchanges, creating a supply shortage.

Historically, dropping Bitcoin reserves across exchanges is indicative of traders stockpiling the asset for longer-term investment. This tends to drive a shortage of immediate supply on exchanges that fuels a BTC price rally. However, the recent Bitcoin accumulation is yet to trigger a rally in the asset. Bitcoin is hovering close to its six-month bottom following the recent price drop.

Bitcoin Net Exchange Outflow

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, Bitcoin price gains from last week – after the asset was used as a get-around to circumvent sanctions – were wiped out completely, due to threats of an increasing crackdown from the US and others.



Now proponents believe Bitcoin price is poised for a trend reversal, however, as a static whale address, inactive for nearly eight years, was activated today. The large wallet investor has held 407 Bitcoin since 2013, now worth $15 million. Whale wallet activity is indicative of a trend reversal in Bitcoin price.

Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted a drop to $35,000. FXStreet analysts believe that from both daily and three-week chart perspectives, Bitcoin price is sitting at a low. Analysts have identified a Kumo twist, changing the Ichimoku cloud momentum. This implies a Bitcoin price swing low is around the corner.