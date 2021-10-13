US now holds over 35% of BTC hash rate while regulators debate Bitcoin ETF

- Post China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies, miners fled to the United States, the newest BTC mining hub.
- SEC’s first response date for Bitcoin ETFs is October 18; traders await acceptance with a bullish outlook for BTC price.
- China’s share in the Bitcoin mining landscape drops to zero, the US, Kazakhstan, Canada and Russia account for over 81%.
Bitcoin’s mining hub has shifted out of China into the USA. Following “The Great Migration,” mining companies arrived in the United States, reducing their carbon footprint.
The US emerges as a new Bitcoin mining hub
The United States has emerged as the new top location for Bitcoin mining, based on the University of Cambridge’s “Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.” China remained the undisputed superpower for years before Beijing’s cryptocurrency crackdown.
As of July 2021, over a third of Bitcoin’s hashrate was located in the US. The US currently accounts for over 35.4% of the BTC network hashrate.
A year ago, the US accounted for nearly 4.2% in 2029. Based on the data from Cambridge, Kazakhstan accounts for 18.1%, Russia for 11.2% and Canada for 9.6%.
From accounting for 67% of the hashrate, China’s share has plummeted to 0%. Beijing’s crackdown was quick to send miners to new locations worldwide.
The emergence of the US as a mining hub has happened alongside several applications that were turned in for the Bitcoin ETF.
According to Arcane’s research, the next date for SEC’s decision on Bitcoin’s ETF is October 18. Proponents are awaiting approval on the following Bitcoin ETF.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @filbfilb tweeted:
With dates /— filbfilb (@filbfilb) October 13, 2021
Credit Arcane Research. pic.twitter.com/q5arBAdaOp
The analyst is of the opinion that Bitcoin’s price will rally following the approval of ETFs. He shared the targets for the price rally and expected the BTC price to climb up with every approval.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the BTC price trend and predicted that the asset is primed to hit a new all-time high despite the current volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could double within the next few weeks
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and steady downtrend. However, this correction is undoing its recent gains and is close to converting a crucial support area into a resistance barrier. While the current outlook is bearish, this descent will set up a much-needed bottom reversal pattern, propelling DOGE to nearly double in value.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bears try to attack $1
Ripple (XRP) price action is on net displaying a nice picture for the bulls at the moment. Bulls in XRP price got trapped twice in a bullish outbreak that started at the $1.05 entry point and twice saw rejection around the green ascending trend line.
Binance Smart Chain now connected to Ethereum and Solana in bid to disrupt scaling solutions
Interoperability and NFTs are the latest trend in cryptocurrencies with the rising popularity of the metaverse. Binance Smart Chain, one of the largest smart contract platforms, has announced a new incentive to onboard Web3 dApps and DeFi projects on its network.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prints bullish outlook targeting $4,600
Ethereum price (ETH) is forming a bullish chart pattern that suggests ETH could rally 25% if the technical pattern is robust. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could see a minor sell-off before bigger aspirations can be realized.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.