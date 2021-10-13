Bitcoin (BTC) saw a widely anticipated pullback on Oct. 13 as bulls struggled with February’s old all-time highs.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Analysts unfazed by BTC’s price pullback
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reversing from five-month highs to briefly wick below $54,000 on Bitstamp.
After recovering to around $55,000, the pair looked choppy on Wednesday with no clear direction apparent in the short term.
For analysts, however, there was little surprise in the moves. $58,000 had been tipped as tricky resistance, which was unlikely to break all at once, while a “buy the dip” opportunity at $53,000 or below was also on the radar for many.
“This BTC pullback doesn’t worry me at all,” trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized.
He added that such a retest and consolidation was likely a required feature for Bitcoin to cement new support and continue toward extant all-time highs and beyond.
Of a similar opinion was popular trader Pentoshi, who hinted that the higher low, which could result from the pullback, may be Bitcoin’s last before an attack on higher levels.
“Clear invalidation if 48k lost,” he concluded in Twitter comments Tuesday.
Lack of euphoria is a “pleasant surprise”
As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin has kept something of a low profile despite coming within 15% of all-time highs.
Google Trends data shows a comparative lack of interest in Q4 Bitcoin highs compared with earlier in the year.
Sentiment, while showing signs of greed, has not hit the extremes that traditionally characterize local and macro price tops.
“Pleasantly surprised by the lack of euphoria as we approach $60K Bitcoin,” Charles Edwards, founder of asset manager Capriole, reacted this week.
“Just like October 2020.”
Worldwide Google search data for "Bitcoin." Source: Google Trends
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could double within the next few weeks
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and steady downtrend. However, this correction is undoing its recent gains and is close to converting a crucial support area into a resistance barrier. While the current outlook is bearish, this descent will set up a much-needed bottom reversal pattern, propelling DOGE to nearly double in value.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bears try to attack $1
Ripple (XRP) price action is on net displaying a nice picture for the bulls at the moment. Bulls in XRP price got trapped twice in a bullish outbreak that started at the $1.05 entry point and twice saw rejection around the green ascending trend line.
Coinbase to launch NFT marketplace later this year, expanding revenue base
Coinbase is preparing to venture into the non-fungible token (NFT) industry and challenge rivals including established marketplaces like OpenSea. The US-based exchange has revealed that its NFT marketplace could launch later this year.
Polygon’s MATIC at risk of collapse to $0.65
MATIC price continues to vex bulls and bears alike with the directionless and sideways trading behavior. Moreover, the past few trading days have seen MATIC drop below the Cloud and several other critical Ichimoku support levels, warning of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.