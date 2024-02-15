- US Bitcoin ETFs have received significant reception in the US following their January 10 approval.
- After a successful month with these investment products in the market, sidelined banks now want part of the action.
- Banks are pushing the SEC for less expensive terms to hold digital assets for customers.
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) applications in a landmark decision on January 10. With BTC now trading on Wall Street, the investment product has garnered significant support, causing sidelined financial institutions to rise up in arms for their own portion of the cake.
Also Read: Gold ETFs bleed $2.4B so far this year as Bitcoin ETFs hit record volumes
US banks petition the SEC over Bitcoin ETF inclusion
Some banks in the US have joined hands to appeal to the SEC for friendlier guidance about holding digital assets for their customers. According to a Bloomberg report, a bank trade group coalition, with strong interest in the matter, sent a letter to the financial regulator seeking the exclusion of ETFs from the broad cryptocurrency umbrella.
US banks, left off key bitcoin ETF roles, are pushing SEC to tweak guidance around holding digital assets. A bank trade gp coalition sent SEC letter asking them exclude ETFs from broad crypto umbrella. They want a piece of the action. I don't blame them, it isn't fair.… pic.twitter.com/advPa94nK2— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 15, 2024
The coalition features the likes of the “Bank Policy Institute, the American Bankers Association, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, and Financial Services Forum,” Bloomberg reports.
Based on the report, the banks feel the standing guidance makes digital asset holding quite expensive, compelling them to watch from the fences. The interest groups join Democrats and Republicans in Congress who are already pushing for a revision of the guidelines.
Digital asset guidelines make banks feel sidelined
The standing guidelines stipulate that when public companies custody crypto, they should consider cryptocurrency as part of the liabilities on their corporate balance sheets. With banks listed among public companies, it means that they have to allocate assets of the same value as a hedge so that customers are protected against losses. This is the only way they can remain in compliance with their capital requirements.
In contention, the SEC challenges that there are more distinct risks around crypto than what is seen among other assets that banks custody for clients.
Meanwhile, the allure of BTC ETFs grows by the day with reports indicating that this investment class is proving to be more attractive than Gold. Specifically, as BTC topped $1 trillion in market value, Gold ETFs dumped in favor of crypto.
I find it ironic and odd that #gold ETFs would be performing so badly while #bitcoin, which is supposed to be "gold 2.0", is performing so well.— Colin Talks Crypto (@ColinTCrypto) February 14, 2024
Reports also show that since the start of the year, more than $3 billion worth of Gold ETFs have been dumped. All signs point to a rotation into Bitcoin ETFs, which are 1/13th the sizeof the Gold ETF market. While it took BTC ETFs just one month to achieve this milestone, Gold ETFs took up to two years.
Gold ETF approve vs. $BTC ETF approve— Crypt0B0b (@Crypt0B0b) February 13, 2024
NGL but thats fcking insane ! $BTC $ETH #ETFs #ETF #GOLD pic.twitter.com/hUMxCmNgEU
This explains why BlackRock executive Larry Fink recently said, “BTC is no different than what Gold was for thousands of years.”
FXStreet recently reported on the regional specificity of BTC ETF demand as Chinese, European and Canadian investors draw toward the US ETF market.
Also Read: Bitcoin price shows strength as US BTC ETF flow percentage beats AUM in most regions
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin joins hands with Arbitrum to build its dedicated blockchain ApeChain
ApeCoin community voted on a proposal to build a native chain and accepted it with a majority. ApeCoin is working alongside Arbitrum, Horizen Labs and Offchain Labs for the development of ApeChain.
TRON announces plans to venture into Ordinals and Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions
Justin Sun’s decentralized blockchain protocol TRON has unveiled plans for expansion into Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions. Sun states that his plan is to enable TRON’s tokens to interact with the Bitcoin network.
XRP price hits $0.5590 riding the wave of Bitcoin price rally and surge in on-chain activity
XRP price hit a peak of $0.5590, early on Thursday. Altcoins like XRP noted gains as Bitcoin price rallied past resistance to $52,500. Bitcoin's bull run ushered a marketwide recovery in altcoin prices.
TokenFi Price Forecast: TOKEN consolidation could lead to 25% breakout rally soon
TokenFi (TOKEN) price has been moving sideways as it trades below a key resistance level. This barrier is critical in determining where TOKEN heads next. A breakout could lead to handsome, double-digit gains for holders.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.