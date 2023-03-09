Unlike Uncle Sam's 50k BTC, Mt.Gox Investment Fund does not want to sell its Bitcoin holdings: Report

- Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s largest creditor Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to hold its returned Bitcoin, rather than selling it.
- The US law enforcement recently transferred 50,000 Bitcoin, seized in the Silk Road case to Coinbase, shedding its BTC holdings.
- The Mt.Gox Investment Fund chose an early payout in September and declined to specify the amount of Bitcoin expected in return.
Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s largest creditor, the Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to keep the returned Bitcoin, instead of shedding its BTC holdings. At a time when the crypto market is filled with uncertainty from Silvergate bank’s collapse and US law enforcement’s recent sale of 50,000 BTC, the development could bring relief to Bitcoin holders.
Also read: How US President Joe Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to HODL returned Bitcoin, unlike Uncle Sam
Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s plan to return Bitcoin to its creditors has made headlines alongside uncertainty from Silvergate’s voluntary liquidation. There is a spike in uncertainty among crypto market participants. However, the latest news from a source close to the Mt.Gox Investment Fund could bring relief to BTC holders.
Mt.Gox Investment fund is the bankrupt crypto exchange Mt.Gox’s largest creditor. According to a Bloomberg report, a source close to the matter revealed that the fund has no plans to sell the tokens that are scheduled to be returned in September 2023.
Mt.Gox Investment fund has not disclosed the amount of Bitcoin it is expected to receive in return from the defunct crypto exchange. Irrespective, the development could fuel a bullish sentiment among BTC holders since crypto Twitter and influencers expected creditors will shed their Bitcoin holdings upon receiving them.
While the US government’s law enforcement recently transferred nearly 50,000 Bitcoin to Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange, shedding its BTC holdings, the fund is intent on HODLing. The law enforcement’s Bitcoin holdings were obtained from the Silk Road crimes. Read more about it here: Silk Road Bitcoins worth $1 billion move to Coinbase, another sell-off on the horizon?
Mt.Gox’s bankruptcy trustee holds a trove of $3.1 billion in Bitcoin
The bankruptcy trustee held a trove of 141,686 Bitcoin as well as cash and Bitcoin Cash coins as of September 2019, according to prior documents. At current prices, the Bitcoin holdings are worth about $3.1 billion.
Bitcoin holders have long feared the implications of a massive BTC sell-off. Mt.Gox Investment Fund’s plan to HODL its returned Bitcoin could bring relief to BTC holders and crypto market participants.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC faces market brutality, ETH and XRP suffer by association
Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving with a bearish inclination as it plans to break below the channel's lower boundary. Overhead pressure from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues suppressing the flagship crypto.
How US President Joe Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation, targeted towards wash trading and taxing collectibles, digital art.
BitMEX co-founder proposes Bitcoin-based stablecoin free from US Dollar
Stablecoins and firms issuing these assets have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators over the past few weeks. To tackle the growing concerns, the former BitMEX CEO proposed the creation of a stablecoin, NakaDollar that is completely independent of fiat currencies and the banking system.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.