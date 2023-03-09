BitMEX co-founder proposes Bitcoin-based stablecoin free from US Dollar

- Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX exchange proposed the creation of a stablecoin NakaDollar that has no ties to fiat currencies or banks.
- The NakaDollar would be pegged to the sum of $1 worth of Bitcoin and one BTC/USD inverse perpetual swap.
- The equation allows the creation of a synthetic USD equivalent without touching the fiat banking system or existing stablecoins.
Stablecoins and firms issuing these assets have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators over the past few weeks. To tackle the growing concerns, the former BitMEX CEO proposed the creation of a stablecoin, NakaDollar that is completely independent of fiat currencies and the banking system.
Also read: Silk Road Bitcoins worth $1 billion move to Coinbase, another sell-off on the horizon?
Arthur Hayes proposes creation of synthetic US Dollar equivalent stablecoin
Fiat-based and US Dollar-pegged stablecoins have drawn intense scrutiny from regulators. US financial regulators are investigating stablecoin issuers like Paxos, raising concerns regarding the utility and relevance of assets pegged to the US Dollar.
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX and founder of the 100x Group, proposed an alternative to the stablecoin ecosystem’s challenges: dependence on fiat currencies like the US Dollar and the banking system.
Hayes proposed the Satoshi Nakamoto Dollar (NakaDollar), a new stablecoin that relies exclusively on Bitcoin and BTC/USD Inverse Perprtual Swaps on centralized derivatives exchanges.
1 NUSD = $1 of Bitcoin + Short 1 Bitcoin / USD Inverse Perpetual Swap
This eliminates the need for the banking system and fiat currencies altogether, pushing the crypto economy towards a Bitcoin native solution to current challenges.
Why NakaDollar and why now?
Hayes chose a time when crypto-friendly Silvergate bank chose to voluntarily liquidate. The bank is looking for ways to shore up its liquidity after a slew of cryptocurrency firms left the financial institution.
.@silvergatebank just bit the dust. #Stablecoins are under siege. "Dust on Crust" is an essay discussing how we create a #crypto native solution to our current $USD problems.https://t.co/4AwFhymwsE pic.twitter.com/AK1V0jhLZI— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) March 8, 2023
As the Silvergate saga unravels, cryptocurrency exchanges have distanced themselves from the bank and this has hit the inflow and outflow of fiat currencies from the crypto ecosystem. Crypto clients relied on Silvergate for processing deposits and withdrawals, recent circumstances have resulted in severed ties and a disruption of the process for market participants.
Hayes proposed his stablecoin, free from the banking ecosystem and the US Dollar at a time when crypto firms are looking for an alternative.
Is NakaUSD a good alternative to stablecoins like Tether, USDC?
Mindao Yang, the co-founder of decentralized lending and borrowing protocol dForce Network believes Hayes’ proposition is a long theorized idea. Yang argues that it is inherently flawed to assume Bitcoin’s Open Interest (OI) could keep up with NUSD minting, it is contradictory to the inevitability that BTC’s OI dominance keeps on declining.
Hayes’ alternative to the current stablecoin problem allows crypto market participants to rely upon derivatives exchanges rather than hostile fiat banks to custody USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Filecoin Price Prediction: Is FIL closer to recovery to $6.6 or a 15% crash?
Filecoin price followed the broader market bullish lead over the last 24 hours following the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. The red candle posted subsequently further added to the ongoing bearishness on the charts.
Gemini denies reports of “cutting ties” with JPMorgan
Gemini made headlines in the wee hours of Thursday after the exchange platform became the subject of rumors following the release of a report. However, the Cameron Winklevoss-managed company was quick to react, sparing no time in denying the rumors.
Dogecoin emerges as worst performer among the top 50 cryptocurrencies, pushes alt-season farther away
Dogecoin has anchored the altcoins in terms of growth, as the meme coin itself has noted no growth over the last couple of months. The impact of this lack of rise on the market has been pretty significant when compared to the rest of the cryptocurrencies in the list.
Fed Chair Powell targets bringing inflation back to 2%, Bitcoin price stays around $22,000
The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified in front of the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday, where he gave some clues to the markets in terms of interest rate hikes going forward.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.