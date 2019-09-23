United States Indicts two suspects in the EtherDelta hack two years later

A victim of the EtherDelta exchange hack lost about $800,000.

Chinese authorities suspect that EtherDelta new owners pull an exit scam strategy.

The United States attorney’s office for the Northern District California documents show that a couple of suspects have been indicted. The two Elliot Gunton and Anthony Tyler Nashatka are suspected to have been involved in the hack attack on EtherDelta platform.

According to the documents Gunton also known as “Glubz” is 20 years old and resides in the United Kingdom. He is said to have taken part in another attack on TalkTalk. On the other hand, Nashatka is also known as “psycho” and lives in New York.

The hack on EtherDelta, a trading platform for Ethereum based tokens was executed in a span of two weeks starting on December 13,2017. The hackers illegally bought personal details from one of the employees of EtherDelta. The particular employee is documented as Z.C in the documents and is believed to be Zachary Coburn, the then CEO of EtherDelta.

The documents do not mention the exact extent of the hack, however, mentioned one of the victims lost around $800,00. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities are said to be looking into an alleged exit scam likely to have been pulled by new owners of the EtherDelta.