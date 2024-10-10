Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates near $61,000, Ethereum hovers around $2,400, XRP adds nearly 3%

- Bitcoin holds steady at around $61,000 on Thursday, noting $30.6 million outflows across ETFs the prior day.
- Ethereum ranges below $2,400 as all Ether ETFs noted neutral flows on Wednesday.
- XRP adds 3% to its value and trades above $0.5300 on Thursday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin (BTC) Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) observed $30.6 million in outflows on Wednesday. The largest crypto-asset by market capitalization trades at $61,039 at the time of writing on Thursday and adds nearly 0.6% value on the day.
- Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs recorded neutral flows the prior day, while ETH trades at $2,391 at the time of writing on Thursday.
- XRP trades at $0.5381, adding nearly 3% value on Thursday.
Chart of the day: Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap ranks among tokens that yielded relatively high gains for holders in the last 24 hours. UNI added over 10% to its value sometime in this period, trading at $8.081 at the time of writing on Thursday. UNI broke out of its downward trend on October 5.
UNI gears for extended gains and eyes for a rally to the upper boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $8.799 and $8.585. UNI could rally by over 10% from the current price level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars, signaling underlying positive momentum in UNI’s price trend.
UNI/USDT daily chart
If Uniswap closes below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.196 the bullish thesis for UNI could be invalidated.
Market updates
- Ronin Network, a Web3 gaming ecosystem, is adopting Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to secure the bridge. The Ronin community selected the bridge through a competitive process.
.@Ronin_Network—a leading Web3 gaming ecosystem—is adopting #Chainlink CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure to secure the Ronin bridge.— Chainlink (@chainlink) October 10, 2024
CCIP was selected by the Ronin validator community after a competitive bridge selection process.https://t.co/brdI1Rzllm pic.twitter.com/JbjaqrFo4v
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a token NexFundAI as bait to catch market manipulators. The agency identified the manipulator of the SAITAMA token, according to on-chain data.
The #FBI launched a token named #NexFundAI as "bait" to catch market manipulation.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 10, 2024
On-chain data shows that a wallet that manipulated $SAITAMA to earn more than $11M once funded the NexFundAI deployer with 0.01 $ETH. #Saitamainu
The manipulator wallet spent only $7,357 to buy… pic.twitter.com/IeFstAdBLd
- Crypto Fear & Greed Index turned to “fear” from “neutral” on Thursday. This means sentiment among traders has shifted, if it turns to “Extreme fear” it marks a buying opportunity.
Industry updates
- Uniswap announced the launch of Unichain, a new Layer 2 token designed for DeFi.
Introducing @unichain — a new L2 designed for DeFi ✨— Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) October 10, 2024
Fast blocks (250ms), cross-chain interoperability, and a decentralized validator network
Built to be the home for liquidity across chains pic.twitter.com/lqfJh6Ltio
- Bitcoin staking protocol Solv surpassed $470 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) according to data from DeFiLlama.
SolvBTC LSTs TVL
- Bitget Exchange is set to update listing standards and evaluate Fully Diluted Value (FDV), financing background, token unlocking schedule, and financial, security, compliance, political, and ethical risks according to the official announcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Uniswap the best-performing DEX exchange?
Uniswap daily active users are the highest than other DEX exchanges. Token Terminal data show UNI has collected $399 million in fees in the past three months. UNI’s 180-day trading volume is the highest in the DEX sector.
These crypto tokens have the best chance of recovery: XRP, Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Chainlink
Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment tracks the narrative among traders to identify which assets have the best chance of recovery. Typically, the assets that crypto traders have the most negative sentiment towards, have the best chance of recovery.
BTC vulnerable despite surge in stablecoin market capitalization
Bitcoin price closed below the $62,000 support on Wednesday, showing signs of weakness. CryptoQuant report shows how rising stablecoin market capitalization could be a positive sign for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Shiba Inu could dip 7% as SHIB whales reduce their holdings
Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, edges slightly higher and trades at $0.00001710 at the time of writing on Thursday after a three-day decline. On-chain and technical indicators signal that further correction is likely in the meme coin.
Bitcoin: Is BTC sell-off over?
Bitcoin price declined over 6% this week until Friday as the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel added fuel to this sell-off. The decline was also supported by falling institutional demand for ETFs. BTC bulls seem to be holding strong at a critical support level.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.