- Uniswap price is currently trading at $5.37 after failing to breach its immediate resistance at $5.49.
- UNI needs to flip the critical resistance at $5.07 into support in order to initiate a run up to $6.1.
- If the altcoin loses the support floor at $4.99, it would invalidate the bullish thesis resulting in a drop to $4.73
Uniswap price has been following the broader market bullish cues over the last few days sustaining its rise from 48 hours ago. Although the sentiment seems to have shifted slightly, UNI holders can still book profits if the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token climbs to this level.
Uniswap price is yet to turn bullish
Uniswap price dipped to $5.37 at the time of writing after having almost breached its immediate hurdle at $5.49. The failure to close above this line initiated a downward momentum for the cryptocurrency. However, UNI might be able to negate this momentum if buying pressure takes precedence.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in the bearish, neutral zone, which indicates that the market is far from being overheated. If over the next few trading sessions, bulls take charge, Uniswap price could become bullish again.
This would enable the DeFi token to breach through $5.49 and run up toward its critical resistance at $5.70. Uniswap price would need to flip this level into a support floor in order to mark an upswing toward $6.14, tagging which would constitute a 14% rally for UNI.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
However, the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) did turn bearish as the black dots of the indicator moved above the candlesticks. This change in position highlights an active downtrend for the cryptocurrency, which could keep control with the bears.
Should that happen, Uniswap price could end up falling through its immediate support level at $5.23 and tag the critical resistance at $4.99. A daily candlestick close below this price point would invalidate the bullish thesis pushing UNI down to the monthly lows of $4.73.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: A new yearly low before the bounce
Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.
Russia set to launch a national crypto exchange; Ethereum price continues climbing the chart
Russia triggered one of the biggest crashes of the crypto market this year, even before FTX, in February, after waging war against Ukraine. Ethereum, after rising by more than 10% in the last 48 hours, returned to the $1,200.
This on-chain indicator suggests Bitcoin price is near the lows
Bitcoin price has recovered 7% of market value after breaking out to the downside following nearly two weeks of consolidation. The newfound low at $15,476 produced a bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index(RSI).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: November's Final Weekend
XRP price has diverged from the pack once again as the technicals display a bullish undertone. Throughout the last two weeks, the digital remittance token formed a range between $0.34 and $0.39.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.