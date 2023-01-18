- Uniswap price is down 12% from daily highs to lows.
- UNI could rise toward $9.95 in the coming weeks.
- A breach below $4.95 would void the bullish trend.
Uniswap prices are testing support after last week’s 25% surge. Time will tell if the bulls can sustain their presence or if bears will forge a much larger decline.
Uniswap price testing the threshold
Uniswap price has fallen by 12% after an early morning move to the upside was abruptly halted. Now, as day trading bears enter the market, investors with a long-term outlook are forced to evaluate their positions and risk moving forward.
Uniswap price currently auctions at $6.30. On smaller time frames, the bears have established a pierce through the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA), which is the initial sign that a market reversal could be underway.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), an indicator used to assess market behavior by comparing and contrasting previous swing points, shows UNI’s recent uptrend spike breaching overbought conditions and reaching 75 on the RSI. The indicator essentially means that the bullish uptrend is genuine and stands a fair chance of being the start of a much larger rally. At the time of writing, the bearish decline is retesting a crucial level on the RSI, which could be a buy opportunity for investors with an optimistic eye.
Still, the move south is only the first barrier of support being tested. The second level would be the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) at $5.77. A test of the latter would result in an additional 8% of UNI’s current market value. Both moving averages could be used as a dollar-cost-average entry to bring the investors’ average entry price of UNI down in anticipation of another surge to the upside.
UNI/USDT 1-day chart
Based on previous outlooks and the RSI’s uptrend, the Uniswap price could rally as high as $9.95 in the coming weeks, resulting in a 60% increase from current auctioning price. The uptrend’s health depends on the December 30 swing low at $4.95 remaining untagged.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
