- Traders and analysts slam Uniswap's latest proposal in favor of making a sizable grant to a specific community analytics provider, Flipside Crypto.
- Crypto analytics providers Dune Analytics and co-founder of DeFiPulse request the community to vote in the negative.
- Though the Uniswap community is divided, there is no negative impact on UNI's price yet.
Uniswap has sparked a controversy among traders and crypto enthusiasts by calling a vote for a controversial governance proposal when there was a lack of community attention.
Uniswap Governance at major crossroads considers granting $25 million to Flipside Crypto
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol governed by UNI token holders. Any address that has over 10 million UNI delegated to it is eligible to create a proposal. The community votes on the proposal over the next three days, once the majority votes are cast, the proposal is queued in the Timelock and executed in a minimum of 2 days.
Uniswap's recent proposal has sparked controversy since the community is voting on a $25 million grant to a specific analytics provider, Flipside Crypto when there are several in the DeFi ecosystem who are delivering analytics for Uniswap without any grant.
Flipside requires the $25 million to produce Community-Enabled Analytics for Uniswap and proposes not to spend it but to utilize it for earning yields every month. If a 30% yield target is achieved, the $15 million (the $25 million is split in $15 million disbursed near instantly and $10 million later) will generate approximately $2.25 million every year.
Flipside Crypto plans to deliver 50% of the monthly yield, $93,750 as bounties for community members, and pay for eight full-time employees to support the development of the analytics platform with the rest.
Scott Lewis, the co-founder of analytics platform DeFiPulse, stated that the incentives on the grant request are misaligned and noted how it has received negative feedback.
Lewis commented on the proposal request in the forum:
The "profit creation" part is a bit of a boondoggle, and eliminates long-run accountability. There is not a good reason $25M must be granted outright IF the goal is to provide low six-figure amounts in bounties.
The part where UNI is utilized for earning a yield has left community members confused; what's more, what happens to the $25 million after the course of the initiative is not yet clear.
The community's biggest concern is that Uniswap's venture capitalists can make the proposal go through with limited accountability if they attach their reputation and resources to the recipient of the funds.
Analyst and investor behind the Twitter handle @iamDCinvestor agrees with Lewis' stand.
fwiw, i don't think people who submit "gov proposals" which i disagree with are bad people— DCinvΞstor (@iamDCinvestor) August 19, 2021
they are simply using a process which is poorly designed in a way that is rational for them
conversely, it is the job of governance to ensure they benefit for the DAO is maximized
Dune Analytics, an analytics provider, made a public service announcement on Twitter and called out the fact that a proposal to pledge $25 million out of the Uniswap Treasury is on vote, with near-zero attention from the community.
PSA to all $UNI holders— Dune Analytics (@DuneAnalytics) August 19, 2021
A @uniswap governance proposal that will let @flipsidecrypto manage up to $25M in $UNI tokens and use yield to fund their own operations is about to pass in <24 hours with almost zero community attention.
Please help RT.https://t.co/BHXQGt58EA
Despite the divide in the community on whether Flipside Crypto deserves the $25 million or not, there is no immediate impact on UNI's price. Earlier today, the proposal had more UNI holders voting for than against; the table has flipped after crypto Twitter's reaction.
It remains to be seen whether UNI holders will let the proposal pass or support the plea of analysts and influencers on Twitter to stand against "self-serving proposals."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
Dogecoin to retest of $0.35 by the end of August
DOGE had a solid run higher after buyers stepped in and lifted price action to form a green ascending trend line and mark the 200-day Simple Moving Average as support.
Cardano investors wonder whether resistance can prevent ADA from retesting $2.30
Cardano is squeezed between a descending short-term trend line and two support levels. Buyers remain in control of price action and are trying to overcome the $2.20 marker.
Avalanche fights Solana and Polygon for DeFi market share with new $180 million incentive program
Blue-chip Decentralized Finance protocols are expected to join Avalanche's ecosystem, starting with Curve Finance and Aave. Avalanche competes with "Ethereum-killer" Solana and layer two scaling solution Polygon for higher total value locked and DeFi market capitalization.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.