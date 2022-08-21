- UK’s crypto industry welcomed new stablecoin rules pending guidance from financial watchdogs.
- A proposed bill could bring clarity on new powers vested in regulators over payments-focused crypto assets, stablecoins.
- Crypto regulation is a part of the UK government's post-Brexit economic strategy therefore the community is awaiting interpretation of new rules.
UK’s crypto industry gave regulators new powers over stablecoins, payments-focused crypto assets. It remains unclear how rules will be interpreted by financial watchdogs, regulation remains key to the UK’s post-Brexit economic strategy.
Crypto.com granted license by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority
Crypto.com, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange has registered with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator granted permission to the exchange to provide services and goods relating to digital assets to consumers in the United Kingdom in accordance with laws against money laundering and "terrorist" financing.
This is considered a positive step in the direction of crypto regulation in the UK. The UK is one of the leading economies that proposed legislation targeting stablecoins, after Terra’s UST lost its peg and collapsed, triggering a bloodbath in the crypto ecosystem. The decline of a $40 billion enterprise was alarming for regulators worldwide. Cryptocurrency businesses have welcomed the new rules and are awaiting guidance from regulators and financial watchdogs.
James Alleyne, legal counsel at the London-based law firm Kingsley Napley said,
We will have to wait to see what new rules are introduced as a consequence of the bill to fully understand the new powers and approaches of the various regulators.
The proposed stablecoin rules map out the UK’s post-Brexit economic strategy, key to crypto market participants, institutions and platforms. The plan to extend financial regulations to cover payments-focused cryptocurrencies intended to maintain peg with fiat currencies, like the USD. The new rules would cover USDT, USDC, TUSD and other stablecoins that maintain a peg with fiat.
Lisa Cameron, member of Parliament and chairwoman of the cross-party group for crypto was quoted,
I see this as a key piece of legislation for financial services, which I hope can allow us to make the most of the opportunities of Brexit and to establish an approach to crypto regulation that is right for the U.K.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bleed as whales abandon ship at the top
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu see their prices suddenly capitulate, after yielding double-digit profits to holders over the weekend. The fall appears to be linked to mass profit taking ahead of the recent dip.
Cardano price could shed more weight, but panicking investors can exit their positions here
Cardano price has seen three consecutive down candlesticks denoting an aggressive seller-dominated regime. This massive sell-off seems to originate from the influential lead crypto Bitcoin and is affecting many altcoins.
Solana price prediction: SOL price cracks under pressure
Solana (SOL) price action is getting hammered in the ASIA PAC session as support breaks down as a result of inflated tail risks leading to traders reassessing their positions.
Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?
Crypto.com Coins (CRO) price is under siege from geopolitical tensions that have been put back on high alert after a Bloomberg interview with the Indonesian president.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.