- X, formerly Twitter, received the Rhode Island Currency Transmission License, necessary for trading crypto assets.
- Being the biggest social media platform, X would be exposing crypto trading to over 400 million users worldwide.
- X first made waves in the crypto industry after integrating NFTs into profile pictures on the platform.
After Grayscale’s victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 29, Twitter has acquired the necessary licenses to offer crypto payments to its users. This move comes after it allowed the integration of NFTs as profile pictures in January 2022.
X, formerly Twitter, receives crypto trading license
Elon Musk's X, previously known as Twitter, has acquired the necessary license for joining the band of crypto payment services providers. The social media giant received the Rhode Island Currency Transmission License this week, months after announcing intentions to integrate crypto trading into the platform.
Twitter crypto trading license
This license is crucial for the storing, transferring, and trading of digital assets and is applicable to all kinds of crypto entities, including cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, and payment processors that hold custody of funds within the wallets.
Elon Musk’s love for crypto comes full circle
With the platform obtaining the license, crypto trading can now be accessed directly by more than 400 million users of the platform. This would propel crypto adoption significantly, especially since governments across the globe are becoming more accepting of the new form of currency.
Elon Musk's association with cryptocurrencies goes back to 2021, when the Twitter owner first endorsed Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Since his acquisition of Twitter and until now, his efforts in transforming the site into a comprehensive financial services platform included the addition of cryptocurrencies as well.
The biggest move before obtaining the crypto trading license was when Twitter integrated NFTs. The integration enabled users to showcase their unique Non-Fungible Tokens as their profile picture through the subscription of Twitter Blue, ushering in significant revenue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
