Donald Trump-themed tokens have declined over the past 24 hours following his X space with Elon Musk.

Kamala Harris has overtaken Trump on Polymarket odds as KAMA token rallies.

Crypto4Harris team is working towards pulling crypto community support for Harris, said Jonathan Padilla.

Meme tokens based on former President Donald Trump experienced sell-offs on Tuesday following no mention of crypto during his interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is gaining more support in the upcoming presidential election as Polymarket data reveals her odds of winning the race are now surpassing Trump's chances.

PolitiFi tokens decline amid growing support for Kamala Harris

PolitiFi tokens named after Republican candidate Donald Trump have declined over the past 24 hours as holders may be selling due to disappointments around the former president's interview with billionaire Elon Musk in an X space. Most crypto community members anticipated a discussion around crypto during the interview, which never came up.

MAGA, TREMP, and STRUMP tokens declined 11%, 9%, and 7%, respectively. The decline began a few hours after the interview, which may suggest that the token holders were displeased with the outcome and began selling their coins.

Meanwhile, the KAMA token based on Vice President Kamala Harris has been up for four consecutive days, showing possible rising interest in the Democrat nominee as the presidential election draws closer. KAMA is up over 2% in the past 24 hours.

Harris has not publicly decided whether her administration will support the crypto industry. However, there have been whispers of closed meetings with crypto experts, where her campaign has discussed crypto-related issues and concerns.

Concurrently, Polymarket odds have shifted in Kamala Harris's favor, as she now leads Trump on the crypto prediction marketplace. Harris is currently the favorite among bettors to win the upcoming elections, leading Trump 52% to 45%.

Additionally, the Crypto4Harris group has been pulling heavy support for Kamala Harris towards the elections by raising high awareness among crypto experts of her possible pro-crypto stance.

The group will organize a town hall with some crypto enthusiasts on Wednesday to discuss a crypto-focused Harris administration.

"This event on Wednesday, tomorrow, is really a starting point. Our bigger goal is to really engage with the Harris campaign in a meaningful way and kind of do a formal reset," Jonathan Padilla said in an interview with The Block.

Representatives Ritchie Torres, Wiley Nickel, Adam Schiff, and Crypto Council for Innovation CEO Sheila Warren will be among the speakers at the town hall.