Polymarket secures partnership with Perplexity amid open interest decline

Polymarket partnered with the Artificial Intelligence search engine Perplexity on Monday to enable news summaries on events for users, thereby enhancing the overall experience on the prediction market. The announcement follows a drop in Polymarket's open interest, which fell 28% last week.

Polymarket to integrate Perplexity as US political odds see surprising turn

Prediction market Polymarket has secured a collaboration with AI-powered search engine Perplexity. The partnership will allow Perplexity's 10 million users access summaries on prediction events based on search outcomes.

The partnership aims to provide users with a more interactive experience through a question box for inquiries and a column allowing users to share result pages. Both platforms will benefit from the partnership, as Perplexity will also use Polymarket's data for visuals when providing users with answers.

"Polymarket has become a go-to destination for people looking to access high signal trusted information on an increasingly noisy web. We see Perplexity as a company engaged in a similar mission, and so investing in deepening our partnership makes perfect sense," Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan told TechCrunch in an email.

Polymarket recently hit a milestone with over $1 billion generated from trading volumes. However, it experienced a drop in its open interest last week after recording its highest single-day drawdown of $20 million. This may have resulted from the wider market decline last week, which may have propelled high liquidations among bettors, forcing many to close their positions.

Meanwhile, Polymarket data revealed that the presidential election odds have turned tables, with Kamala Harris leading against her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, 52% to 45% earlier on Monday.