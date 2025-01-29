Trump Media announce fintech launch with $250 million Bitcoin and crypto investment, TRUMP meme coin plunges

President Donald Trump's media team announced its plans to launch Truth.Fi, a new financial services platform.

Meme coins related to United States (US) President Donald Trump DJT and TRUMP declined on Wednesday despite the Trump Media board's plans to launch a new financial services platform, Truth.Fi.

Trump Media unveils new fintech platform to expand into crypto investment

President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), announced its plan to expand into the financial services sector via the launch of Truth.Fi, its new fintech platform.

The company aims to diversify its investments by allocating up to $250 million toward financial assets, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Trump's Media interest in acquiring more Bitcoin and diving into decentralized finance (DeFi) marks another push in President Trump's quest for a crypto-friendly United States.

"We began by creating a free-speech social media platform, added an ultra-fast TV streaming service, and now we're moving into investment products and decentralized finance," said TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes.

The news sparked a rise in the company's stock DJT, shooting over 15%.

However, meme coins related to President Trump, TRUMP and DJT, failed to rise, joining the crypto market in its decline.

TRUMP, the official token launched by President Trump, is down 8%, with its weekly losses stretching over 30%. The token, launched almost two weeks ago, has now shed over $9 billion from its market cap since its peak price of $73 on January 19.

The Trump family is also behind the DeFi platform World Liberty Financial. The platform currently holds $394 million worth of cryptocurrencies, including ETH, WBTC, STETH, USDC, USDT and Tron (TRX).