TRUMP holders take profits, leaving supply on exchanges near six-month high

- TRUMP whales have sold the meme coin and realized gains on Tuesday, on-chain data shows.
- The meme coin price falls sharply, wiping out 45% of its value in the past seven days.
- TRUMP active address count hit an all-time high on Monday, signaling a rise in on-chain activity.
MAGA (TRUMP), an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by the US former president Donald Trump with a market capitalization of $340 million, is falling sharply on Tuesday as on-chain data signals a spike in profit-taking from whales and supply on exchanges climbs closer to a six-month high.
On-chain intelligence platform Lookonchain identified several large-wallet addresses that shed their MAGA holdings and took profits, exchanging them for Ethereum (ETH) and USD Coin (USDC). The moves from whales, combined with rising supply on exchanges, paint a bleak picture for the meme coin’s price outlook in the short term.
TRUMP holders take profits, supply nears six-month high
Data from Lookonchain shows that three large-wallet investor wallets sold their TRUMP holdings in the past 24 hours and took profits.
Wallet 1 (0x52C0) sold 171,842 TRUMP, getting $3.7 million in profits. Wallet 2 (sighduck.eth) sold 173,542 TRUMP and took $1.88 million in profits. Wallet 3 (0x35D1) took $648,000 in gains after selling 128,059 TRUMP.
Many $TRUMP whales sold $TRUMP for profits today!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 18, 2024
0x52C0 sold 171,842 $TRUMP for 414 $ETH($1.44M) at $8.38 in the past 24 hours and made ~$3.7M(+1428%) on $TRUMP.https://t.co/ypys8DwW0p
sighduck.eth sold 173,542 $TRUMP for 1.25M $USDC in one trade 8 hours ago and made… pic.twitter.com/9t5F1Qn6za
This pattern seems to be extending to other cohorts of investors. Santiment data shows that MAGA holders have consistently taken profits on their meme coin holdings since May 11. Profit-taking activities spiked on May 31, close to MAGA’s all-time high of $17.11 on June 1, seen in the chart below.
Meanwhile, active addresses – a metric used to track the relevance and demand for a project among market participants –, increased sharply on Tuesday to 2,682 from 1,200 a day earlier.
Network realized profit/loss, Active addresses and price
The token’s supply on exchanges is nearing a six-month high, implying that selling pressure is mounting. TRUMP extended its losses by 13% on Tuesday, the meme coin has wiped out 43% of its value in the past seven days.
Supply on exchanges and price
TRUMP is trading at $7.43 on MEXC at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
