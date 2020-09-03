Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD faces ultimate resistance at $0.038

Tron price rallied towards $0.04 riding on positive technical levels, good fundamentals, and partnership news.

TRX/USD bounces off initial support at $0.032; the bullish case above $0.04 is still intact.

Tron magical recovery journey has been supported by both technical levels and good fundamentals. Recent partnership news with the DeFi project Band Protocol put Tron a notch higher in the market. In addition, the founder of Tron, Justin Sun also announced the launch of SUN Genesis Mining, a protocol “designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the Tron network.” TRX, on the other hand, has reacted positively to the developments, rising above key hurdles including $0.024, $0.026, $0.03 and $0.034 in less than seven days.

Although the bullish leg eyed $0.04, Tron brushed shoulders with $0.038 before making a shallow retreat to confirm support at $0.0320. At the time of writing, a minor recovery is already underway with TRX/USD doddering at $0.0368. On the upside, the recent high at $0.038 is still standing in the way.

According to the prevailing technical picture, Tron is poised for more upward action. This means that gains above $0.04 are possible in the coming sessions. The bullish trend is emphasized by both the RSI and the MACD. The former is almost entering into the overbought region for the second time this week.

On the other hand, the MACD is not only holding within the positive region but also nurturing a bullish divergence. These technicals if coupled with proper trading volume, could easily push TRX significantly above $0.04.

On the downside, Tron is supplied with numerous support levels in the event losses come into the picture. The first pit stop would be the ascending trendline support. If losses become nerve shattering, TRX will seek support at $0.032, the 50 SMA at $0.0306, the 100 SMA at $0.0268 and the primary support at $0.022.

TRX/USD 2-hour chart