- The Security and Exchange Commission went after multiple celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul, for promoting TRON ecosystem tokens.
- Justin Sun and the Tron Foundation were also accused of fraudulently manipulating TRX’s secondary market.
- TRON price plunged by 12.5% in the span of an hour, with the altcoin falling to $0.0587.
TRON price plummeted on March 22 after the cryptocurrency became the new target of the ongoing regulatory crackdown in the United States. The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now looking into Tron founder Justin Sun’s company and related entities of the altcoin’s ecosystem.
SEC goes after Justin Sun
In a press release on March 22, the SEC announced charges against Justin Sun and his three wholly-owned companies. These included the Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry (formerly BitTorrent). These entities were charged for offering and selling unregistered assets, which, according to the SEC, were TRON (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT).
In addition to these charges, Justin Sun was also accused of fraudulently manipulating the secondary market for TRX through extensive wash trading. The SEC further stated that Sun orchestrated a scheme to pay celebrities to promote TRX and BTT but failed to disclose that they were being paid to promote these cryptocurrencies.
Consequently, eight celebrities also came under fire as SEC charged them for illegally promoting the TRON ecosystem tokens, including the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Jake Paul. SEC chair, Gary Gensler, in line with the charges, said,
“As alleged, Sun and his companies not only targeted U.S. investors in their unregistered offers and sales, generating millions in illegal proceeds at the expense of investors, but they also coordinated wash trading on an unregistered trading platform to create the misleading appearance of active trading in TRX.”
SEC after the crypto space
This is the second instance of the regulatory body attacking a major crypto company after Kraken. Earlier last month, the SEC charged the crypto exchange with selling unregistered crypto staking service program and penalized Kraken for $30 million.
This raised concerns in the crypto community regarding SEC’s stance on staking.
The reason behind this is that Ethereum and many other altcoins are built on the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus method, which is considered to be superior to Bitcoin’s Proof of Work (PoW) method.
But if the SEC was to eye the staking aspect of the crypto space, many cryptocurrencies would go down. However, since the Kraken staking service takedown, the SEC has not taken any major step in this direction.
TRON price crashes by 12%
TRON price noted a strong bearish reaction to the SEC’s charges as investors rushed to sell their assets. The altcoin fell by more than 12.37%, bringing the price down to trade at $0.0587. As a result, TRX lost three major support levels, namely the 50-, 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
TRX/USD 1-day chart
The confluence of the 100-- and 200-day EMA now stands as the critical resistance level that the TRON price needs to breach in order to mark a sustained recovery. The cryptocurrency is also vulnerable to a dip below the critical support at $0.0572Losing this base would push TRX down to 2023 lows of $0.0518, noting a 22.73% crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices seesaw ahead of the Fed’s decision on rate hike
The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates while facing the tough task of tackling the banking crisis. Economists expect the central bank to increase its target rate range to 4.75% -5%, although there is a debate as some believe the Fed will not raise its rates at all. Bitcoin price rally steadied above the $28,000 level after yielding nearly 15% gains over the past week.
Aptos Price Forecast: This key level will determine if APT will rally 20% or crash 40%
Aptos price lacks directional bias as it consolidates below a critical hurdle. This level is key in determining where APT will head next. Investors need to wait for confirmation before making their decision. Aptos price rallied 554% between December 30, 2022, and January 26, 2023. This massive uptrend set up a local top at $20.40, resulting in a reversal that pushed APT down by 52%.
These altcoins could yield massive gains after Cardano and XRP prices rally this alt season
While large market capitalization assets Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady, altcoins like Cardano and XRP have yielded double-digit gains overnight. Crypto experts believe Bitcoin’s rising dominance signals the popcorn effect is close, gains will continue spilling over in altcoins like Cardano (ADA) , XRP and Cosmos Hub’s ATOM.
XRP price tags $0.49 as Ripple bulls make a comeback
Ripple, one of the largest altcoins by market capitalization, witnessed a massive run up to the $0.49, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision. The recent updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and the banking crisis have turned market participants bullish on XRP and cryptocurrencies.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.