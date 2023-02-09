- Kraken has been charged with the selling of unregistered crypto staking service program.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission settled the charges by penalizing the exchange for $30 million for four years worth of illegal activities.
- Earlier last month, Gemini and Genesis were also charged similarly for their “Earn” program.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its pursuit of crypto companies in the last few months. Under the leadership of Gary Gensler, investigations have resulted in digital asset service providers facing hundreds of millions of dollar worth of fines. The next in line is Kraken.
Kraken taken down by the SEC
The SEC announced in a Thursday press release that they had found Kraken engaging in unlawful conduct. The crypto service provider was charged for selling unregistered services of their cryptocurrency staking as a service program. Kraken was selling this service to its customers under the claim of providing an annual return on investment of around 20%..
In order to bring this to an end, Kraken agreed with the commission to immediately shut down the selling of their crypto-staking services. Along with this, the company also agreed to pay a fine of $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties. Commenting on the same, SEC Chair Gensler stated,
“Whether it’s through staking-as-a-service, lending, or other means, crypto intermediaries, when offering investment contracts in exchange for investors’ tokens, need to provide the proper disclosures and safeguards required by our securities laws. Today’s action should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection.”
Furthermore, the SEC also noted that through their staking program, Kraken not only offered investors outsized returns untethered to any economic realities but also retained the right to pay them no returns at all.
SEC strikes again
This is the second case in less than a month from the Securities and Exchange Commission charging a company for an unregistered offering. In January 2022, Gemini and Genesis were charged with offering unregistered securities.
Both companies were already fighting their war as Genisis had halted the withdrawal of the users of their “Earn” program. The companies were accused of similar charges as Kraken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto Season coming close to the end
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing turbulence near the upper bounds of the recent rally. As the price descends, traders question whether the market will rebound toward higher prices or if the profitable bull run has already ended.
NFT marketplace LooksRare signs new deal to reach 10 million users; Opensea loses dominance to Blur
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) exploded to their peak last year. Since then, they have only declined in trade volume and sales to the point that the month of December 2022 recorded less than $4 billion worth of sales. Even so, NFT marketplaces are attempting to expand their reach, an instance of which can be seen in the case of LooksRare as well.
Chainlink nears knee-jerk reaction after making new highs
Chainlink (LINK) price sees bulls being dumb, def and blind to all the dangerous market signals that have been issued this week. Instead, LINK bulls are focused on the weakness of the US Dollar that is synthetically lifting LINK/USD higher.
VeChain price rally might have a little more fuel in its tank before crashing by 15%
VeChain price has been in a constant uptrend, with the altcoin recovering two months' worth of losses in the span of five weeks. The cryptocurrency is facing the possibility of some cooldown, but support from the bulls could enable another rise before corrections hit VET price.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.