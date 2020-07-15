- The trading platform BTSE allows users buy and sell TRX and use it to fund their debit cards.
- TRX/USD stays range with the long-term bullish bias.
The cryptocurrency exchange BTSE added TRON (TRX) to the list of tradable instruments. The users of the exchange now can buy and sell TRX via BTSE's All-In-One orderbook as well as fund your BTSE Debit Card with TRX. The card is accepted at over 53 million merchants globally.
"A warm welcome from BTSE HQ as we are pleased to bring you the news that Tron is the latest Top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap to be listed on the BTSE Exchange. This development is yet another step forward as we look to bring our loyal users even more options when it comes to your trading experience," the team commented.
According to the data provided by CoinMarketCap, BTSE is the 9th largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange with an average daily trading volume of $128 million. The most actively traded instruments are BTC/PFC and BTC/USD.
TRX/USD: technical picture
TRON (TRX) is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $409 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0176.
TRX/USD dropped to the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0170 on Monday, July 13 and managed to recover since that time. The next resistance is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band on approach to $0.0190. This barrier is followed by the recent recovery high of $0.0191 (July 9), while the ultimate bullish goal is the psychological $0.0200.
On the downside, TRX/USD is supported by the above-mentioned the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band (now at $0.0171). If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the daily SMA50 at $0.016 and SMA200 at $0.0158. This MA has been limiting TRX decline since May 31.
TRX/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.