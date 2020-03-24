Top three coins price prediction: Bitcoin and Ripple bulls start the day strong, Ethereum has a sluggish morning

Top three coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,566.78

High: $6,709.85

Low: $6,495.11

BTC/USD has no visible resistance levels on its path back to the $7,000 zone. However, following that, it faces two strong resistances at $7,125 and $7,260. $7,125 has the one-month Pivot Point support-two, while $7,260 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $6,300, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ethereum

Current Price: $135

High: $138.11

Low: $134.36

ETH/USD bears currently have control of the market following a heavily bullish Monday. The price has, so far, gone down from $137 to $135. The daily confluence detector shows a healthy resistance level at $141.25, which has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $133.50 and $133. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level while the latter has the SMA 5 and SMA 100.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1588

High: $0.1622

Low: $0.1449

XRP/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, which bodes well for the bulls. Don’t be surprised if XRP/USD ends up near the $0.165-level by the end of the day. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $0.1577, $0.1557 and $0.153. $0.1577 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and SMA 5, while $0.1557 has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve. Finally, $0.153 has the SMA 10.

