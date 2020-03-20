Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bearish corrections follows a bullish Thursday

BTC/USD bulls will need to overcome resistance at $6,200 to break above the $6,500 and $7,000 levels potentially.

XRP/USD is sandwiched between multiple strong support and resistance levels, making price movement limited.

Top Three Coins Daily Confluence Detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,157.65

Open: $6,184.97

High: $6,286.56

Low: $6,063.00

Strong resistance lies at $6,200, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 4-hour Previous Low, SMA 5 and SMA 50. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $5,770 and $5,500. $5,770 has the one-month Pivot Point support-three, while $5,500 has the SMA 5 and one-day Pivot Point support-one.

Ethereum

Current Price: $135.50

Open: $136.67

High: $140.18

Low: $133.99

The Ethereum daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level. The resistance lies at $138, which has the SMA 10, 15-min Previous High and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. The support level is at $119 and has the SMA 100 and one-month Pivot Point support-two.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.163

Open: $0.1650

High: $0.1670

Low: $0.1604

The Ripple daily confluence detector has multiple strong support and resistance levels. Looking at the resistance levels, we have three of those at $0.176, $0.174 and $0.171. $0.176 has the Previous Year Low and $0.174 has the 4-hour and one-day Previous High. There are no confluences detected at $0.171.

On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $0.162, $0.161 and $0.152. $0.162 has the SMA 10, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 15-min Previous Low, while $0.161 has the one-week Fibonacci retracement level and one-hour Previous Low. Finally, $0.152 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200.