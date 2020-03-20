Top Three Coins Price Prediction: Bearish corrections follows a bullish Thursday

- BTC/USD bulls will need to overcome resistance at $6,200 to break above the $6,500 and $7,000 levels potentially.
- XRP/USD is sandwiched between multiple strong support and resistance levels, making price movement limited.
Top Three Coins Daily Confluence Detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $6,157.65
- Open: $6,184.97
- High: $6,286.56
- Low: $6,063.00
Strong resistance lies at $6,200, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 4-hour Previous Low, SMA 5 and SMA 50. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $5,770 and $5,500. $5,770 has the one-month Pivot Point support-three, while $5,500 has the SMA 5 and one-day Pivot Point support-one.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $135.50
- Open: $136.67
- High: $140.18
- Low: $133.99
The Ethereum daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance and support level. The resistance lies at $138, which has the SMA 10, 15-min Previous High and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. The support level is at $119 and has the SMA 100 and one-month Pivot Point support-two.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.163
- Open: $0.1650
- High: $0.1670
- Low: $0.1604
The Ripple daily confluence detector has multiple strong support and resistance levels. Looking at the resistance levels, we have three of those at $0.176, $0.174 and $0.171. $0.176 has the Previous Year Low and $0.174 has the 4-hour and one-day Previous High. There are no confluences detected at $0.171.
On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $0.162, $0.161 and $0.152. $0.162 has the SMA 10, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 15-min Previous Low, while $0.161 has the one-week Fibonacci retracement level and one-hour Previous Low. Finally, $0.152 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
