- Meme coins Shiba Inu and PEPE have seen double-digit gains in the past 24 hours.
- SHIB could rally to $0.0000299 if it validates a rounded bottom move.
- PEPE could rally to tackle its all-time high of $0.0000280 after overcoming a key trendline resistance.
Top meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE rallied above 10% on Friday as the crypto market looked strong heading into the weekend. A massive surge in open interest in both tokens indicates rising investors's optimism.
PEPE and SHIB mark gains following open interest surge
Meme coins SHIB and PEPE are among the top gainers in the crypto market on Friday, each rallying above 10% in the past 24 hours.
SHIB sustained a 10% gain in the past week, with its trading volume hitting $1 billion for the first time since December 22. The surge in trading volume indicates rising investor activity on centralized exchanges.
Coinglass data reveals that SHIB saw a surge in exchange net inflows, which increased to nearly $20 million in the past 24 hours. The rise in inflows suggests investors may be looking to book profits with the recent market recovery.
SHIB Exchange Netflows. Source: Coinglass
However, SHIB's open interest remains at elevated levels, rising from 3 trillion SHIB on January 1 to over 22 trillion SHIB at press time — a more than 600% increase. This indicates heightened optimism and potential for increased volatility.
On the daily chart, SHIB is attempting to validate a rounded bottom pattern but faces resistance at the $0.0000249 level. This resistance is strengthened by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
A high volume move above $0.0000249 and establishing it as a support level could see SHIB rally to $0.0000299 — just below the $0.0000300 psychological level. The target is obtained by measuring the pattern's height and projecting it upward from the potential breakout point.
SHIB/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick below $0.0000200 will invalidate the thesis.
PEPE could tackle its all-time high resistance at $0.0000280
PEPE has seen increased buying activity as it recorded net outflows of over $40 million across top exchanges in the past seven days.
Its open interest also saw an uptick during the week, reaching a one-year high of 28.99 trillion PEPE on Tuesday.
Following the rising OI, PEPE broke above a descending trendline resistance extending from December 9 and is looking to overcome the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle.
If it holds this trendline as a support level and surge above the SMA hurdle, it could clear the resistance at $0.0000218 and rally toward its all-time high of $0.0000280.
PEPE/USDT daily chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.0000166 will invalidate the thesis and send PEPE toward the $0.0000120 level.
Meanwhile, several other meme coins have rallied in the past 24 hours, including DOGE, BONK and FLOKI, rising nearly 10%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP sustains bullish momentum despite SEC's appeal against Ripple
XRP continued trading above the $3 mark on Thursday as investors stepped on the accumulation gear following rumors of Donald Trump considering its addition to a US digital asset reserve.
Upbit crypto exchange faces suspension in South Korea over alleged KYC violations
Cryptocurrencies aggregate market capitalization consolidated at $3.5 trillion on Thursday rising by $152 billion within the last 24 hours. Altcoin markets rose by 9%.
Binance bulls target $750 as Trump drives crypto trading volumes to a record high
BNB price crossed the $715 on Thursday as traders continued to take strategic speculative positions ahead of the US Presidential inauguration slated for January 20.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Staking could spark ETH rally in 2025 as PostFinance launch stirs bullish sentiment
Ethereum experienced a 3% decline on Thursday despite growing excitement over the launch of ETH staking services by PostFinance AG. Investors are optimistic that this development may lead to the approval of staking in Ethereum ETFs.
Bitcoin: BTC rallies above $102,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.