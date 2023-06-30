Top 3 weekly: XRP, Litecoin on-chain activity climbs, Vodafone plans Cardano NFTs, Hong Kong regulates crypto

Share:

Altcoin prices recovered and wiped out losses from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown this week. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, a spike in on-chain activity, daily active addresses and trade volume, was noted in XRP and Litecoin.

Bullish on-chain activity pushed Litecoin price past its $100 target.

Cardano continued to see rising adoption, with telecom giant Vodafone’s German arm snubbing Ethereum for its NFT collection.

While the US continued its clampdown on cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong opened doors to crypto regulation, launching a virtual asset index and urging banking institutions to meet the needs of licensed crypto exchanges.

XRP and Litecoin on-chain activity rises

Rising on-chain activity is an indicator of higher adoption of an asset. It is typically considered a bullish indicator. According to Santiment, XRP and Litecoin witnessed a rise in daily active addresses, transaction volume and social dominance over the past week.

With rising activity, there was a spike in Litecoin price, pushing LTC past its $100 psychological barrier early on Friday.

Vodafone Germany chooses Cardano over Ethereum for its NFT collection

Vodafone Germany, a major telecom giant, announced plans to launch a series of Cardano-based NFTs earlier this week. On its Discord channel, Vodafone revealed plans to release an NFT collection. The giant’s plans are still in early stages, and Vodafone is yet to make decisions on what utility the NFTs will carry for their holders.

Hong Kong welcomes crypto exchanges while US SEC continues clampdown

Hong Kong, China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR), welcomed cryptocurrency exchanges while the SEC continued its crackdown. A non-government body released the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Index, where assets listed as securities by the SEC were recognized as crypto assets and non-securities.

