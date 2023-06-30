Litecoin breaks past $100 on Binance after processing a million transactions in a week

- Litecoin price hits $100, 33 days away from its halving event.
- The altcoin’s social dominance peaks amid the price rally.
- LTC’s network successfully processed a million transactions last week and observed a spike in on-chain activity.
Litecoin (LTC) crossed the key psychological level of $100 on Friday for the first time since mid-April, according to data from Binance. The altcoin’s network observed a spike in on-chain activity and social dominance throughout the week leading up to the price rally.
Litecoin is 33 days away from its next halving event, which is considered a bullish catalyst for LTC in the long term.
Also read: Something interesting happens to Litecoin price 50 days before halving
Litecoin hits $100 bullish target
Litecoin’s third halving event is in about one month, whenthe current block reward, 12.5 LTC,will be slashed to half after. The altcoin’s two previous halving events have acted as a bullish catalyst.
Typically, a reduction in Litecoin supply fuels a rally in the altcoin. In anticipation of the upcoming halving, bulls pushed the altcoin’s price higher. Moreover, based on data from crypto intelligence trackers, on-chain metrics such as daily active addresses and social dominance support a bullish thesis for Litecoin.
On Binance, Litecoin price hit its $100 target and is currently trading at $101.30. LTC price hit a peak of $102.99 before receding to $101.30, as seen in the price chart below. At the time of writing, Litecoin price is above its three 10-day, 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $88.05, $86.20 and $84.73, respectively.
Litecoin price chart one-day Binance
LTC price previously tagged these levels in mid-April, before the correction in crypto prices. The altcoin is likely to sustain its bullish momentum in the days leading up to the halving event. At the time of writing, nicehash.com predicts the halving will occur on August 3.
Bullish metrics supporting LTC price rally
According to Litecoin, the network successfully processed a million transactions over the past week. Social dominance, an indicator of the altcoin’s relevance among crypto market participants and its mention on social media platforms increased, hitting a peak ahead of the price rally.
Social dominance of Litecoin hit similar levels in June, when the altcoin’s price touched the $95 level, as seen in the chart below.
Litecoin social dominance
On-chain indicators and growing adoption of Litecoin support the LTC price rally and its bullish break past $100.
Akash Girimath, technical analyst and expert at FXStreet, predicted Litecoin’s run up to $100 in a post here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.