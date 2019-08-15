Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC/USD tries and fails to charm the crypto market – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price needs a Bitcoin ETF now more than ever to correct to June 2019 highs.
- It is important that Ethereum stays above $170 if not $180.
- The range resistance at $0.2841 will determine the path for Ripple.
The market has been in shambles for two days consecutively. The last weekend session saw most cryptocurrencies including the top three Bitcoin Ethereum and Ripple close the week with a win. However, cryptos have been developing a higher affinity to the bear pressure this week.
Before we dive into the price action, it is worthwhile to take note of other events in the industry. First, Bitcoin is trading at $80 premium in Hong Kong. Residents are resorting to cryptocurrencies as alternative forms of payment to avoid surveillance by Chinese authorities. The past few weeks have seen protests in the city escalate quickly as residents fight against main-land China surveillance.
Hong Kong continues to operate as an independent jurisdiction where cryptocurrency trading and other related activities are allowed. This is contrary to the strict laws in mainland China banning all mining and trading activities. Residents of Hong fear freedom could be taken away with the Chinese authorities moving closer.
In other news, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States as reported by FXStreet postponed three Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The BTC ETFs proposals filed by VanEck, Bitwise, and Wilshire Phoenix approval or rejection will have to wait longer. The SEC said that it needs more time to study the proposals and better under understand the crypto market.
Bitcoin more than ever needs to gain ground above $10,000
Bitcoin price needs a Bitcoin ETF now more than ever. While the price ignored the delay by the SEC earlier in the week, its effect is catching up with Bitcoin. Recovery from the devastating drop to a low around $9,469 met resistance at $10,062. A cluster of technical indicators at this level range from the Bollinger Band 15-mins Middle, SMA 10 15-mins, SMA 5 1-hour, previous high 15-mins, previous high 1-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% 1-min.
Re-emergence above this level will face resistance at $10,271 highlighted by the 38.2% Fib level 1-Day. The next significant resistance target is $10,791 where the BB 1-Day Middle meets the BB 4-hour Middle. After this, the only bump before $11,000 is $10,985 where the previous high 1-Day, Pivot Point 1-week S1 and SMA 100 1-hour form a confluence.
The king of cryptocurrencies has a shortage of viable support areas. Therefore, if Bitcoin plunges towards $9,000, the only significant support area in sight is $9,125. A zone playing host to the previous month low and Pivot Point 1 week S3.
Ethereum’s return to $200 will be an uphill task
Like Bitcoin, Ethereum dropped like dead weight in the air ravaging through the $200 tentative support. While a balance was struck slightly above $170, correction is still hampered above $180. The confluence tool cites the first hurdle at $186 converging the Previous High 4-hour and the Pivot Point 1-Week S2.
If the buyers manage to retrace the steps above $190, they must be ready to battle the high concentration of sellers at $192 highlighted by the BB 1-hour Upper and previous Month Low. The journey above $200 will not be with a struggle at $194 and $199.85 respectively.
On the downside, it is important that Ethereum stays above $170 if not $180. This is because of the scarcity of credible support areas. The only significant support is seen at $167.39 currently linked to the Previous Point 1-Month S1.
It will take a miracle for Ripple to scape this range resistance
Following the drop to October 2018 levels, Ripple is attempting a recovery. However, the weak bullish momentum means that recovery will not come easy. Besides, the bulls already feel paralyzed by the resistance in a range between $0.2624 and $0.2841. The range support ($0.2624) holds a cluster of indicators ranging from the Previous High 15-mins, Fibonacci 38.2% 1-Day, BB 15-mins, BB 15-mins Middle, SMA 5 1-h, SMA 5 4-h and BB 1-h middle.
The range resistance at $0.2841 will determine the path for Ripple. A break above this will send XRP above $0.3. otherwise, failure to rise above the resistance could press the price against the support at $0.24.
Other support levels likely to cushion the drop are $0.2515; which has been made to stand out due to the previous Year Low and $0.2407 currently linked to the Pivot Point 1 Week S3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD re-emerges above $9,000
Bitcoin and the top four cryptocurrencies have extended the weekly losses. Bitcoin infiltrated the support at $10,000. The unstoppable declines explored the levels below $9,500 before the ongoing recovery.
Ripple price analysis: $0.24 unbeatable support rescues XRP/USD bulls
Ripple joined other major cryptocurrencies in adding sorrow to a bleeding market. The consolidation above $0.30 level culminated in acute declines at the Bollinger Band constriction. The painful downtrend bled the bulls dry as they pushed against vital support areas at $0.28 and $0.26.
Ethereum market overview: ETH/USD defends $170 support; shallow recovery ongoing
Ethereum bled profusely towards the close of the session on Tuesday. The analysis on Wednesday discussed ETH/USD ability to stay above $200 due to the short-term support at $205. However, the analysis did not go as we discussed because Ethereum forcefully breached $200 support area.
NEO strongly corrects the decline adding 3% on the day
NEO is among the strongest daily gainers in a market that is strongly bearish. Cryptocurrencies suffered under acute selling pressure on Wednesday/Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...