Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Retail watches from the sidelines with a bias for shorts

- Bitcoin price could clear $73,777 peak as BTC bulls resurface.
- Ethereum price might fall 10% before next leg up as ETH RSI teases with sell signal.
- XRP price could lose $0.6000 threshold as Ripple bulls fail to show up.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength as markets head into the Easter holidays. As it rises, altcoins are following suit, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices posting almost similar gains. Meanwhile, there remains an unfilled CME Gap, with a lot of liquidity also resting above and below BTC price.
#Bitcoin CME Gap remains open as price is moving higher.— Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) March 28, 2024
Shows you why it's important not to fixate on these too much, it can really throw you off.
Fact is, during bull markets, gaps get created and often don't get closed.
Same in bear markets with gaps above that sometimes… https://t.co/2DP0Cgq1U1 pic.twitter.com/IGNQ2p0NkO
Analysts are now awaiting some action, one side or the other as the market remains rather inactionable as Bitcoin price oscillators within a narrow range of between $70,700 and $68,240. With this outlook, retail continues to watch from the sidelines with a subtle bias for short
Also Read: Bitcoin price holds above $70K as old whales sell BTC to TradFi, not retail
Bitcoin bulls haul BTC above $70,000
Bitcoin price is well above $70,000 as BTC bulls resurface. However, without any significant catalyst to drive the BTC market, traders have a bias for shorts, anticipating a correction before the next leg up.
While this is plausible, it may be delayed as technicals flash bullish. First, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains well above the 50 midline, with higher highs amid rising momentum. Both the Awesome Oscillator and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are showing green histograms, suggesting a growing bullish sentiment.
If the bulls increase their buying pressure, BYC could extend to recover its peak at $73,777, with the potential to clear this roadblock and record a higher high.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the flip side, traders starting to cash in now could cut the rally short for Bitcoin price, causing a retraction. If it breaks and closes below the mean threshold of the supply zone at $61,509, it could open the drains for an extended fall.
Also Read: Bitcoin extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Ethereum price likely to correct 10% before a pivot
With Bitcoin price still stalling, Ethereum price could drop around 10% to $3,160 before a possible recovery. For one, the MACD has crossed below the signal line, while the AO histograms are red hot to show a weakening bullish trend.
ETH/USDT 3-day chart
On the other hand, the bulls could still haul Ethereum price north, considering the RSI is rejecting further downside. Increased buying strength could see ETH price extend to take back the $4,000 psychological level.
Also Read: BlackRock CEO optimistic on Ethereum ETF, but GSR analyst lowers approval odds to 20%
Ripple price could drop below $0.6
Also pegged to the show of strength in the BTC market, weakness in Bitcoin price could influence XRP price, causing the payments token’s market value to drop below the $0.6000 psychological level and potentially to the bottom of the ascending parallel channel.
XRP/USDT 3-day chart
However, enhanced buying strength could set XRP price in discovery mode, sending it high to breach $0.7000 level. While a move above $0.7620 would be a good sign, the most desirable flip would be that involving the $0.8442 support.
Also Read: XRP price stuck below $0.65 resistance, Ripple lawsuit could suffer from Coinbase defeat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Prisma price tanks 25% after nearly $9 million exploit
Prisma Finance (PRISMA) is being exploited, and the attacker has so far pulled $9 million in Ethereum from the borrowing protocol. Prisma asked vault owners to take the necessary steps to protect funds from the ongoing attack in an official tweet on X.
Meme coins gain traction after SEC’s partial win in Coinbase lawsuit: DOGE, SHIB, BRETT, POPCAT, BODEN
US SEC pocketed a partial win in its lawsuit against Coinbase, ushering a correction in crypto prices on Thursday. Despite the broad pullback, prices of meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Solana-based BRETT, POPCAT and BODEN increased.
Ondo moves $95 million worth of OUSG assets to BUIDL as tokenized fund attracts $245 million since debut
Ondo Finance (ONDO) announced on Wednesday that it's shifting about $95 million worth of its OUSG's underlying assets to the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL).
XRP price stuck below $0.65 resistance, Ripple lawsuit could suffer from Coinbase defeat
XRP price falls slightly to $0.61 on Thursday after its landmark programmatic sales ruling in July, which gave Ripple a partial victory against the US SEC, failed to reverberate in a similar legal battle between the regulator and crypto exchange Coinbase.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.