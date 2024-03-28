- SEC’s low attention poses a challenge to the approval of Ethereum ETFs.
- Larry Fink says he thinks an Ethereum ETF may still be approved even if the SEC classifies it as a security.
- GSR analyst lowers Ethereum ETF approval chance to 20%.
Ethereum ETF approval took more twists on Wednesday after Larry Fink, CEO of $10 billion asset manager BlackRock, said he "thinks" a spot Ethereum (ETH) ETF can still come to the market even if the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) classifies it as a security. Amid speculations surrounding the ETF's chances of entering the market, analysts at market-making firm GSR have also tuned down the predictions of approval.
Read more: SEC's lack of engagement won't affect spot Ethereum ETF approval decision, says Grayscale
SEC not willing to engage
BlackRock is one of eight companies that have submitted filings with the SEC to launch a spot Ethereum ETF. As the SEC's decision on the ETF, which is expected in May, draws near, key players in the market have expressed diverse opinions on the chances of an ETF approval for the second-largest digital asset.
Discussions over an Ethereum ETF follow the successful launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which Larry Fink has said is "the fastest growing ETF in the history of ETFs." BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Fund (IBIT) is the largest among the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in the market, with over $15 billion in assets under management. And the company is looking to exhibit the same success through a spot Ethereum ETF.
Also read: XRP ETF is likely to get approved before Ethereum: Valkyrie Funds CIO
However, the SEC has been slow in responding to applications and has left many doubts due to its poor engagement with firms submitting applications. Fortune has also reported on the SEC's attempt to classify Ethereum as a security after the Commission issued subpoenas to three firms based on their transaction with the Ethereum Foundation. Ethereum's transition to a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism in 2022 also poses a challenge as yield bearing from staking could affect its commodity status.
Larry Fink provides a glimmer of hope
When asked by reporters of Fox Business if the SEC's recent actions would take Ethereum out of the Bitcoin category as a commodity and, in turn, harm its chances of an ETF, Larry Fink replied that he doesn't think that the SEC's designation is going to be that harmful to the possibility of an Ethereum ETF. After further pressing by the reporters asking if one could start a spot ETH ETF even if it's classified as a security, Larry Fink responded, "I think so, yeah."
Moreover, an analyst of market-making firm GSR, Brian Rudick, stated that the company had lowered its prediction of a spot Ethereum ETF approval chance to 20% from the 75% optimistic prediction it gave in January. He cited the SEC's low interest and political pressure against the approval of additional ETFs of digital assets as the main reasons. Two Democrat senators have earlier written to the SEC not to approve any more crypto ETFs, citing their high volatility as high risk for retail investors.
Also read: Ethereum Foundation subpoenae threatens ETH ETF approval odds
Many other analysts, including Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and James Seyfarrt, have also downgraded their expectations of a spot Ethereum approval. In contrast, Coinbase and Grayscale chief legal officers have expressed hopes of a positive SEC response.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's move above this key level could trigger nearly 50% rally for XRP
Ripple has overcome a critical resistance level and flipped into a support floor on the weekly time frame. This development happened while XRP tightly consolidated for roughly 250 days. Investors can expect XRP to kickstart a massive rally.
Optimism price outlook with nearly $90 million worth of OP tokens flooding markets on Friday
Optimism volatility has shrunk in the ours leading to the network’s cliff unlock. It joins the likes of dYdX and Sui, which have similar events on their calendars. As token unlocks are often considered bearish catalysts, investors should brace for a reaction after the event.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Retail watches from the sidelines with a bias for shorts
Bitcoin could clear $73,777 peak as BTC bulls resurface. Ethereum might fall 10% before next leg up as ETH RSI teases with sell signal. XRP could lose $0.6000 threshold as Ripple bulls fail to show up.
Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito price action shows a potential cup and handle formation. Based on theoretical measurement rules, a successful breakout could yield a 56% rally to $6.0. A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would create a lower low for JTO and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.