Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear

- Bitcoin price tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time.
- Ethereum price continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains.
- Ripple price in a make-or-break situation.
The crypto market moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets.
Bitcoin fools early bears
Bitcoin price tests an ascending trend line for the third time as day traders take advantage of the intra-hour bullish momentum. Previous outlooks have consistently advocated against being overly bearish as choppy out-of-nowhere price movements could likely ensue based on the ascending wedge formation around the Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at 23,905. There is a clear bearish divergence on the daily chart, prompting the sellers to aim for lower targets consistently. Still, the liquidity levels at $24,800 and $26,950 have not been breached. An ideal bearish scenario would be a breach into this level accompanied by a bearish volume profile pattern and RSI divergence.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Ethereum price rallies as intended
Ethereum price shows its first smart money fake-out during August. Previous forecasts have continuously mentioned the likeliness of such a move as magnet-like liquidity levels lie within the $1,850 and $1,900 zone. Ethereum price breached through the $1,700 zone overnight, causing bears to advance with optimism. On August 8, 2022, the bears’ hopes were fully invalidated as a strong candle vengefully pierced through $1,700 and has since ascended the Ethereum price to $1,853.
Ethereum price currently trades at $1,835. The large bullish engulfing candlestick will be a challenge for bears looking to hold on to their losing position. Traders trapped below $1,700 may have to wait on the sidelines and potentially mark their limits as $1,900, and $2,100 remain possible short-term targets.
ETH/USDT 6-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ripple price is in a now-or-never predicament
Ripple's XRP price breaches an ascending parallel channel for the fourth time. A definitive candlestick above the barrier should be the catalyst for the Ripple price to rally to $0.435 in the short term for a 15% gain.
XRP price currently auctions at $0.37. If the bulls establish a successful daily close above the mentioned barrier, the bullish trade will be justifiable. Invalidation of the uptrend scenario would depend on $0.34 holding as support. Failure to hold above $0.34 would ensure a sweep the lows event, targeting $0.325 in the short term and potentially $0.24 for up to a 35% decline.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
