Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

- Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate.
- Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias.
- Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Bitcoin price continues its slow uptrend as it lacks volatility. Ethereum and Ripple are promptly following the big crypto as they continue to consolidate. While these top cryptocurrencies continue to consolidate, altcoins are breaking out without any hesitation.
Bitcoin price vies to tackle another significant level
Bitcoin price has rallied 9.8% over the past week despite lacking volatility. The $60,000 psychological barrier is within BTC’s grasp, but it needs to see a bullish breakout from this consolidation. A decisive close above $60,000 will put almost all of the holders “In the Money,” alleviating any sell-side pressure.
Such a development will attract the sidelined investors to jump on the ride to retesting the all-time high at $64,895, and perhaps if the buying pressure continues to build, a new all-time high at $77,525.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While things are going too slow for Bitcoin price, the breakout from the ongoing consolidation is crucial. If BTC breaks lower, it is likely that a retracement to $55,000 will ensue. In some cases, the downswing might extend to $53,000. This move would not invalidate the bullish thesis, but it would allow buyers to buy BTC at a discount, giving them another chance at the bull run.
Ethereum price gets crushed between two barriers
Ethereum price has been consolidating between $3,387 and $3,623 for roughly 11 days and shows no signs of a breakout. This lack of direction bias is due to the short-term migration of capital from altcoins to BTC in anticipation of a BTC ETF being approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission.
Therefore, investors can expect this consolidation to continue for a while. A decisive close above $3,630 will start a new uptrend, but confirmation of this will arrive if BTC dominance continues to decrease. This reduction will help not just ETH but the altcoin ecosystem as a whole.
In such a case, ETH will first take a ride to $3,938 or the September 5 swing high. Following this, Ethereum price will make a run at the $4,000 psychological level. Clearing this barrier will open the doors to retest and even set up a new all-time high at $4,957.
In a way, Ethereum and Bitcoin are in the same boat with respect to retesting their respective all-time highs.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the decrease in pressure from the big crypto, if ETH holders decide to book profits, pushing Ethereum price to produce a decisive close below $3,387, it will produce a lower low, threatening the bullish outlook.
However, ETH will likely be able to make a comeback as long as it stays above $3,200, but a breakdown of $3,000 will likely invalidate the optimistic scenario.
Ripple price struggles as headwinds increase
Ripple price flipped above the $1.05 resistance level and flipped it to a support floor. However, this rally faced headwinds, undoing most of its gains to where it currently stands. XRP price is currently facing off the $1.13 resistance level and is getting overwhelmed by selling pressure.
While this short-term outlook might seem bearish, a decisive close above $1.13 and $1.24 will confirm an uptrend. In this case, Ripple price is likely to continue its ascent toward the range high at $1.42.
However, investors need to keep a close eye on the $1.67 and $1.88 barriers and the buy-stop liquidity resting above these levels. Assuming XRP price tests these hurdles, it would constitute a 62% ascent.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
While Ripple price has a mid-term bullish outlook, a breakdown of the $1.05 support floor will put a dent in that. A decisive close below the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.86 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price continues its slow uptrend as it lacks volatility. Ethereum and Ripple are promptly following the big crypto as they continue to consolidate. While these top cryptocurrencies continue to consolidate, altcoins are breaking out without any hesitation.
Shiba Inu price awaits 42% rally as bulls tackle one last key resistance
Shiba Inu price appears to be consolidating following its tremendous rally of over 340% in early October to a swing high of $0.00003528. SHIB has presented a continuation pattern and is nearly at the brink of a make-or-break point. If the Dogecoin-killer manages to slice above a crucial level of resistance, it could anticipate a rally of 42%.
AVAX Price Prediction: Avalanche prepares for 35% gains
AVAX price more than doubled between September 8 and September 23, but since forming its local top on September 23, it has been on a downtrend. While Avalanche has had its fair share of corrections, it seems to have bottomed out and is preparing to head higher.
Ethereum-killer Polkadot launches parachain auctions, DOT price rallies 25%
Following unanimous approval from the Polkadot network’s on-chain governance council members, the blockchain is now anticipating the debut parachain auctions. The launch marks a significant achievement as it realizes the final core ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.