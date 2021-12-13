Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: crypto markets on shaky grounds as the threat of another crash looms

- Bitcoin price fails to set up a higher high as it retraces to the $48,326 support level.
- Ethereum price also retests the $3,912 foothold, as bears vie to revisit the $3,000 psychological level.
- Ripple price breaks out of an ascending parallel channel, indicating a 10% crash is on its way.
Bitcoin price is hovering around a crucial support level for the ninth day in a row. This sideways movement indicates a lack of strength and is likely to result in a volatile move. Ethereum is following the big crypto and is also knocking on a vital support floor, indicating it is ready to penetrate lower. Ripple is hinting at the likelihood of a bearish move emerging soon.
Bitcoin price on thin ice
Bitcoin price has been hovering around the $48,376 support level for roughly nine days and the recent run-up failed to produce a higher high above $51,991. The inability of the buyers to push through suggests a lack of interest.
If increased selling pressure shatters the $48,376 demand barrier, it could trigger a sell-off that pushes the big crypto down to the $40,000 psychological barrier. In this scenario, there is a chance market makers might push BTC under $40,000 to collect liquidity.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While things look grim for Bitcoin price, a daily close above $51,991 will set up a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis. In this situation, investors can expect BTC to rally 11% to retest $57,845.
Ethereum price on a slippery slope
Ethereum price retested the $3,912 support floor four times over the past two months and is heading down to touch it another time. A potential increase in selling pressure that breaks this barrier will likely lead to a 12% downswing that retests the $3,415 foothold.
Buyers have a chance to come back and scoop up ETH at a discount at $3,400, but failing to do so might result in bears taking over. Such a development could see the smart contract token retest the $3,000 psychological level.
In a dire situation, market makers could drive ETH below $2,765 to collect liquidity.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bearish situation, Ethereum price has an opportunity to remain bullish by setting a swing high above $4,491. If ETH produces a daily close above the $5,000 psychological level, however, it might be enough to catalyze a FOMO that will trigger further buying pressure and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ripple price eyes a steep descent
Ripple price has been traversing in an ascending parallel channel over the past week. This technical formation is obtained by connecting a series of higher highs and higher lows. XRP price breached through the lower trendline, however, indicating a bearish breakout.
Since then, Ripple price has retested the lower trend line and eyes a 10% descent to $0.75. If this descent occurs, XRP price could dip below $0.75 to collect liquidity resting below it.
In a highly bearish situation, the remittance token might revisit the December 4 swing low at $0.60.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the contrary, if Ripple price manages to produce a higher high above the bearish trend line at $0.90, it will indicate a breakout. In such a case, the XRP price needs to slice through the December 9 swing high at $0.93. Doing so will invalidate the bearish thesis and provide bulls with a resistance-free path to $1.01 and the buy-stop liquidity resting above it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
