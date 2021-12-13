Bitcoin, BTCUSD is accelerating even lower in the 4-hour chart, seems like there's no room for more weakness within a five-wave cycle for wave C, which can send the price much lower, ideally towards June Lows and 29k-20k support zone, just be aware of a short-term pullback in wave (4) that can be also a sideways consolidation within a bearish triangle pattern.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
However, according to quite big intraday recovery, we have also prepared count #2, where BTCUSD may have a completed five-wave cycle that can be now followed by a higher degree A-B-C pullback in wave (2) back to 57k resistance area before bears show up again.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.