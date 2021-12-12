XRP price risks a drop towards $0.60 once this key support caves in

- Ripple bears back in the game after Saturday’s temporary rebound.
- XRP price could fall further if the critical daily support line at $0.79 is eroded.
- RSI is pointing lower towards the oversold region while below 50.00.
XRP price has returned to the red this Sunday, calling for a negative start to a brand-new week, as the weekend love appears to dissipate across the crypto space. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is extending its struggle with the $50,000 level while Ethereum defends the $4000 mark.
After the December 4 flash cash, XRP price has entered into a phase of bearish consolidation, with sellers lurking at the $1 mark. As of writing, Ripple price is trading around $0.83, losing about 1% so far.
Investors continue to weigh in the developments around the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) v. Ripple Labs case.
Raoul Pal, former Head of European Hedge Fund Sales – Equities and Equity Derivatives and ex-Goldman Sachs executive, said on Friday, the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit made XRP very attractive as an investment.
Pal said: “I bought it for the reason that: a) it does have use cases and it is being used, and b) the court case is a phenomenal risk-reward.” He has considered to be the risk-reward for XRP at the time: 10 to 1.
How is XRP price positioned on the daily chart?
XRP price is heading for a retest of the critical daily support line at $0.79, having rebound from it a day before.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging lower towards the oversold territory while holding well below the central line. This suggests that the abovementioned strong support could be put at risk in the day ahead.
If the bears crack this key support on a daily closing basis, a sharp sell-off towards the Dec 4 lows of $0.62 cannot be ruled out.
Ahead of that level, December 6 lows of $0.7494 will act as a fierce cap.
XRP/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, XRP bulls need to find a strong foothold above Saturday’s high of $0.8449 to resume the rebound towards a downward-sloping 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $0.9236.
The next significant resistance is aligned at the $0.95-$1 region, where the 200-DMA and psychological barrier coincide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
