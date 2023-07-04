Bitcoin price could display a fresh increase as Jim Cramer warns against investing in BTC

- American Television personality Jim Cramer has warned his 2m followers against investing in BTC.
- The caution could bode well for Bitcoin price, considering Jim’s reputation as the “inverse Cramer.”
- If history is enough to go by, the statement could trigger a new wave of buying pressure, causing a fresh increase for Bitcoin price.
- Already, pro-Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has spotted the sarcasm, committing to adding his BTC holdings.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been trading with a bullish bias, rising around 25% since mid-June. The king of crypto had been looking for a proper catalyst to fuel a continued uptrend, and American Television Personality and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, could be it.
Jim Cramer's warning against investing in Bitcoin raises eyebrows
American television personality and CNBC's "Mad Money" host, Jim Cramer, has once again cautioned his 2 million followers against investing in Bitcoin. This statement from Cramer, who has earned the repute as the "Inverse Cramer," could potentially have a positive impact on Bitcoin's price in the near future.
JUST IN: Jim Cramer warns against investing in #Bitcoin.— Coingraph | News (@CoingraphNews) July 4, 2023
The market, and everything else, has historically responded in the complete opposite of what Cramer said. Accordingly, the next price action could act in a way that suggests a fresh increase in Bitcoin's value following Cramer's warnings.
Cramer's previous remarks have proven to be contrary indicators for investors. In January, he advised investors to divest from Bitcoin, and since then, the cryptocurrency has surged by over 75%. This track record of inverse predictions by Cramer has caught the attention of market participants, who view his latest warning as a potentially bullish signal for Bitcoin.
The "Inverse Cramer" Effect: A Track Record of Contrarian Indicators
It is not the first time Cramer's advice has missed the mark, though intentionally as the TV personality operates that way. During the time of Tesla's initial public offering (IPO), Cramer criticized the company and even predicted that Tesla would amount to nothing more than a $1.5 billion enterprise with no viable business model. However, since its launch, Tesla's value has skyrocketed to nearly $900 billion, a 450-fold increase. These past misjudgments by Cramer highlight the importance of independent analysis and the potential benefits of considering alternative perspectives on investments.
JIM CRAMER ON TESLA IPO- SELL SELL SELL!!— Crypto Macro (@cryptomacro14) July 4, 2023
Tesla was a $2 billion market cap on IPO day, today it’s nearly $900 billion. Its done a 450x since #crypto #bitcoin #TSLA pic.twitter.com/q72TgNt77q
The market's reaction to Cramer's latest warning has been noteworthy. Some traders are taking the contrarian view, recognizing Cramer's inverse track record and interpreting his advice as a signal to buy Bitcoin.
JUST IN: Jim Cramer warns against investing in #Bitcoin— Nicole.w Hermann (@Nicolehermannw) July 4, 2023
I’m sure y’all know what to do!
Jim has been a inverse signal. Buy Bitcoin sirs, let’s send it!!
These traders believe that doing the opposite of what Cramer suggests may lead to profitable outcomes. Others have even referred to Cramer's warning as a long signal, indicating their belief that it could serve as a positive catalyst for Bitcoin's price.
Jim Cramer warns against investing in #Bitcoin— WOLF OF LUKSO ️ (@CRYPTO_WOLF_OF) July 4, 2023
The Long Signal is here boys ✊️ pic.twitter.com/FkdVV52JZL
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Spots Sarcasm, Commits to Adding BTC Holdings
Interestingly, the skepticism towards Cramer's advice extends beyond traders. John E. Deaton, a prominent lawyer known for his pro-Ripple stance, has also spotted the sarcasm in Cramer's warning. Deaton has publicly declared his commitment to adding more BTC to his holdings. This response demonstrates the divergence of opinion and the potential for alternative interpretations in the market extrapolating from Cramer’s statement.
If this is recent then I’m buying more #Bitcoin today. Not joking. https://t.co/Bj96ghSPLb— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 4, 2023
Considering Cramer's history as the "Inverse Cramer" and the market's previous reactions to his warnings, Bitcoin could experience a fresh increase in its price. Investors and traders who view Cramer's cautionary statements as an opportunity for contrarian plays may contribute to a renewed buying pressure on Bitcoin. The contrasting opinions and the divergence from Cramer's advice serve as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market and the importance of individual analysis and decision-making.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $30,814, a slight slump below June 3’s foray above the $31,000 level. All technical indicators suggest this northbound move could continue with experts forecasting a $35,000 target.
