Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP faces strong rejection from strong bearish order block

Share:

Bitcoin price could make a 5% climb to $27,771 if it overcomes resistance confluence between 50- and 200-EMA at 26,948.

Ethereum price could breach the $1,648 barricade if rising momentum activates the pending bullish call.

Ripple price’s recovery rally threatened by massive seller accumulation within the $0.5145 and $0.5536 order block.

Ripple (XRP) price is caught between a rock and a hard place, conflicted between correcting south or pushing past a rather formidable supplier congestion zone. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices have strong resistance levels to overcome.

Also Read: This short-term Bitcoin holder indicator forecasts another rally for BTC

Bitcoin price tests key confluence hurdle

Bitcoin (BTC) price is working out a recovery, but the upside potential remains limited by a descending trend line from a big picture point of view. More closely, the king of crypto is trapped under the foothold of the three Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), making it a Catch-22 moment or complication for investors.

In today’s trading session, Bitcoin price climbed almost 3%, escaping above the trendline before a strong rejection from the resistance confluence presented by the 50- and 200-day EMA at $26,948.

The overall outlook of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that while momentum appears to be rising, it remains rather weak. The red histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator paint the same picture, moving narrowly above the midline. This increases the odds for Bitcoin price falling.

However, bulls still have a chance to push north, considering the RSI is tipping up and the AO is positive. The onus, therefore, is on bulls to increase their buying pressure, with a break and close above the 100-day EMA at $27,330 confirming the breakout.

In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could extend above the $27,771 resistance level, last tested in late August.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, traders are likely to start cashing in after Bitcoin price’s failed attempt at a breakout. The ensuing selling pressure could send BTC below the $26,000 psychological level to test the demand zone at around $25,856. A break and close below its mean threshold at $25,527 will confirm the downtrend, likely leading BTC to the September 11 lows at $24,899. This would constitute a 5% slump from current levels.

Also Read: Bitcoin Ordinals creator proposes “Runes”, a replacement for BRC-20 standard