Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC nears $100K as SEC’s Gensler tenders resignation

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $99,299 on Friday, inches to the $100K milestone.

Ethereum is nearing its $3,454 weekly resistance; a firm close above suggests a continuation of the rally to $4,000.

Ripple price sustained its break above the $1.37 daily resistance, indicating further gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) surges to a new all-time high of $99,299 on Friday, just shy of the $100K milestone following reports of Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler's upcoming resignation on Thursday. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s move and rallied, approaching key resistance levels. A decisive close above these points signals the potential for further upward momentum.

Bitcoin price inches closer to $100K milestone

Bitcoin price has rallied more than 10% so far this week, reaching a new all-time high of $99,229 on Friday and is currently trading above $98,800. If BTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest the significant psychological level of $100,000.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator stands at 82, signaling overbought conditions and suggesting an increasing risk of a correction. Traders should exercise caution when adding to their long positions, as the RSI’s move out of the overbought territory could provide a clear sign of a pullback.

BTC/USDT daily chart

If Bitcoin faces a pullback, it could decline to retest its key psychological level of $90,000.

Ethereum bulls show potential for further gains

Ethereum price surged more than 9% on Thursday, closing above its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,300. On Friday, it extends its gains, trading above $3,420, approaching its weekly resistance at $3,454.

If ETH breaks and closes above $3,454, it could extend the rally to its psychologically important $4,000 level.

The RSI on the daily chart reads at 68, above its neutral level of 50 and points upwards, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH fails to close above the $3,454 weekly resistance, it could face a pullback to retest its $3,000 support level.

Ripple bulls aim for three-year high of $1.96

Ripple price surged almost 13% on Thursday following SEC Chair Gary Gensler's announcement that he would be stepping down from his role in the agency on January 20. On Friday, XRP extents its gains by 12%, breaking above its daily resistance of $1.37.

If XRP closes above the $1.37 level, it will extend the rally and retest its three-year high of $1.96 (April 2021).

However, the RSI stands at 89, signaling overbought conditions and suggesting an increasing risk of a correction. Traders should exercise caution when adding to their long positions, as the RSI’s move out of the overbought territory could provide a clear sign of a pullback.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP faces a pullback, it could decline to retest its key psychological level of $1.00.