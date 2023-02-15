Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC flips the script as winds shift in bulls’ favor

- Bitcoin price is bouncing off the 200-day EMA and is heading into the $22,628 to $23,350 supply zone.
- Ethereum price shows a resurgence of buyers, ETH bulls eye a retest of the monthly resistance level at $1,677.
- Ripple price spins the same old story as it struggles to overcome the $0.380 to $0.400 hurdle.
Bitcoin (BTC) price indicates a clear shift in momentum after the February 14 inflation numbers announcement. Most participants’ expectations of an unusual spike in headline inflation were put out, which led to a flip in the outlook from cautiously bearish to bullish. Hence, the markets are likely to continue the 2023 bull run, which will propel Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins with it.
Also read: US CPI Analysis: Sticky inflation? What is sticky is the downtrend, stocks to rally, USD to fall
Bitcoin price to continue its rally
Bitcoin price saw a 1.96% daily candlestick on February 14, which was followed by a green ‘one’ buy signal from the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). Combined with the bullish sentiment post-inflation announcement, BTC looks ready to tag the supply zone, extending from $22,628 to $23,350 supply zone at a minimum.
If bulls put their backs into this rally and produce a decisive flip of the $25,000 psychological level, the chances of a $30,00 BTC will increase vastly. In such a case, the crypto market will enter a period of bull run phase, where the big crypto’s ascent will cause other altcoins to rally with it.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the Bitcoin price gets rejected at the supply zone, investors need to sit back and wait for a bearish confirmation. A daily candlestick close below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) will be the required signal for short-sellers to jump in.
This development that flips the 200-day EMA would produce a lower low and potentially trigger a minor correction to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $19,694. Such a move would also strengthen the possibility of a steeper correction that aligns with the macro bearish outlook and potentially crash BTC to November 2022 lows at $15,588.
Ethereum price shows bullish signs
Ethereum price has produced a bullish divergence with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the four-hour chart.
This setup occurs when the momentum indicators are producing higher lows, denoting the rising demand in the market, but Ethereum price fails to reflect the same and continues to slide lower, producing lower lows. The underlying non-conformity often results in a rally of the asset’s price.
The same was seen with ETH, which shot up 6.28% in the last 24 hours. Going forward, Ethereum price could attempt to overcome the immediate hurdle at $1,579 and make a run for the monthly resistance level at $1,677 and even tag the $1,700 whole number.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
While the bullish divergence setup was reliable, Ethereum price needs to continue this ascent. A breakdown of the $1,460 swing low would invalidate the optimism and trigger a bearish outlook. In such a case, ETH could tag the 200-day SMA at $1,439 and even dive as low as $1,329.
Ripple price tries hard
Ripple price has slipped below the $0.380 to $0.400 resistance zone for the fourth time in the last nine months. This area has been extremely critical and troubling for XRP bulls to overcome. Until this hurdle is flipped into a support structure, the remittance token is likely to continue chopping.
A successful flip of $0.400, which also coincides with the 200-day SMA, will be a key buy signal. If such a move were to occur, Ripple price would likely propel to $0.506 and sweep this level to collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above it.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish projections, if Ripple price fails to overcome the $0.380 to $0.400 hurdle, it will be of no use. A rejection at this area followed by a daily candlestick close below $0.361 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This move could potentially trigger a 12% correction to $0.316.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
Coinbase stands up against SEC: “Stablecoins are not securities,” guidance is important, not litigation threats
Coinbase has been a go-to crypto exchange in the United States that has ensured to not step outside the lines. However, the recent lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed the trading giant to come out with a statement supporting stablecoins.
Siemens becomes the first company to issue $64 million worth of digital bonds on a blockchain
The crypto market is slowly blending in with the traditional markets, and the same is visible in the companies in the TradFi industry. While the crypto market is dealing with its internal issues, external companies such as Siemens are setting their foot within the industry.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Another 1x rally in sight after the pullback?
Shiba Inu price shows the potential to endure the short-term downtrend and become a much higher-valued crypto asset in the coming weeks. Traders should continue to watch the notorious meme coin for a potential move.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.