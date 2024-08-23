Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin price could decline as it nears $62,000 resistance level

- Bitcoin price fails to rise and remains within its broad consolidation zone between $57,000 and $62,000.
- Ethereum's price is at risk of a decline as it approaches its key resistance level of around $2,800.
- Ripple price finds stability around the daily support level of $0.544, with potential recovery on the cards.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices could drop following their inability to break through their key resistance levels, as momentum indicators indicate a bearish bias. Ripple (XRP) price shows stability near its $0.544 daily support level, suggesting a possible comeback.
Bitcoin price is poised for a down leg as it nears $62,000 level
Bitcoin price has remained between $57,115 and $62,066 (the Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2% and 61.8%, respectively, drawn from the high on July 29 to the low on August 5) for the last 15 days. As of Friday, it trades slightly up by 0.7% at $60,772 and approaches its key resistance level at $62,066.
If BTC fails to close above the $62,066 level, it could drop to $57,115 before potentially declining by 19% to revisit the $49,917 daily support level.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades around its neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still trades below its neutral level of zero, suggesting a weak momentum and an impending bearish trend.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin price closes above $62,066, a rise towards the August 2 high of $65,596 would be on the cards as it would set a higher high on the daily chart. This could lead to a further 6% price increase to test the weekly resistance at $69,648.
Ethereum price could decline as it approaches its key resistance level
Ethereum price has been consolidating for the last 11 days between its 50% retracement level of $2,843 (based on the swing high of $3,562 from July 22 and the swing low of $2,124 from August 5) and the August 12 low of $2,510. As of Friday, it's trading slightly higher by 0.7% at $2,641.
If the $2,843 level holds as resistance, it may drop to $2,510 before potentially declining by 4.5% to test the psychological support at $2,400.
On the daily chart, the RSI and AO trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.
ETH/USDT daily chart
Conversely, if Ethereum price closes above $2,843, it could rise to the July 29 high of $3,396, forming a higher high on the daily chart, potentially driving a 5% increase to revisit the July 22 high of $3,562.
Ripple price is set for a rally after finding support around the daily level
Ripple price found support around its daily support level of $0.544, which coincides with the 100-day EMA at $0.547 on August 16. It rose 6.5% in the following three days. As of Friday, it trades slightly higher by 0.5% at $0.600.
If the daily support at $0.544 holds, XRP could continue to rally 7% from its current trading level at $0.600 to challenge the next resistance level at $0.643.
The daily chart's RSI and AO have flipped above their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. These momentum indicators indicate bullish dominance.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if Ripple price closes below the $0.544 daily support level, it would shift the market structure by creating a lower low on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 9.5% decline to revisit the August 7 low of $0.492.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Justin Sun's Tron-based stablecoin USDD spark concerns after $732 million Bitcoin withdrawal from reserve
TRON's DAO, which oversees the USDD stablecoin reserve, sparked fears among investors on Wednesday after withdrawing 12,000 Bitcoin valued at $732 million from its reserve pool. The move fueled concerns about the decentralization of USDD.
Altcoins NEAR, IMMUTABLE, AVAX rallies amid market downturn
Avalanche (AVAX), ImmutableX (IMX) and Near Protocol (NEAR) tokens rallied on Thursday as all three networks appeared to have experienced positive investor sentiments. AVAX and IMX are currently up 4.2% and 10%, while NEAR slightly declined after rallying 4%.
Ethereum ETFs record longest outflow streak, exchange net flow indicates mounting selling pressure
Ethereum is down 1% on Thursday as its ETF and exchange net flows suggest that sellers dominate the market. Despite the selling pressure, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post depicting its growth across several metrics.
Solana meme coin Popcat surges over 20% following Binance futures and KuCoin listings
Binance exchange announced it had listed perpetual contracts for Solana meme coin POPCAT on Thursday with up to 75x leverage. The listing means Binance's wide user base can now gain leveraged exposure to the price of POPCAT.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.