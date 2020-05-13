Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

- According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K.
- The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events.
- Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions, a trend that could last for months.
The crypto market continues to move forward as if nothing has changed after the halving event. In the previous halvings, the bullish reaction of Bitcoin – and the whole crypto board – only started on average after six months.
A leading analyst in the crypto ecosystem on Twitter, Plan B (https://twitter.com/100trillionUSD), has tweeted its post-halving price forecast for Bitcoin. According to their S2F (Stock to Flow) model, the price of Bitcoin would start a strong upward movement six months after the event (November 2020). Plan B expects BTC/USD to move into a price range around $288000 by 2024.
Source: Twitter
The BTC/USD pair tries again this morning to break above the $9000 level without success, while in the case of ETH/USD it is the $190 level that limits a possible recovery from last week's levels. The worst performer in the top 3 is the XRP/USD pair, which lost support in the weekend sell-off and is in a weak position until it breaks through the $0.20 level.
In the dispute for dominance in the crypto market, Bitcoin fails to break the upper limit of the long-term bearish channel. Indicators show potential for a final upward breakout attempt, but not enough to get much distance from current levels.
The Ethereum dominance chart shows the other side of the coin and is still waiting on the 200-day moving average to launch its attack. Technical indicators are beginning to show signs of upward pressure, but it seems unlikely that the bullish structure will be complete until the end of this month.
Market sentiment is improving by two points from yesterday, and the 41 level indicates that fear is the dominant factor at the moment.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0213 and is moving dangerously far away from the 200-day simple moving average. If the downward movement is confirmed, the target would be the 0.0203 level. At this level, a price congestion support and an uptrend line that begins at the January lows converge. The time projection marks the end of this month as the probable date for this – not yet confirmed – bearish movement.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.221, then the second at 0.227 and the third one at 0.235.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.203, then the second at 0.198 and the third one at 0.187.
The MACD on the daily chart retains the previous bearish profile. If it improved a little yesterday, it makes the opposite move today and worsens enough to risk the current price levels.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears holding well above the ADX line and retains all the downward potential. The bulls remain confident that they can enter the leadership contest and maintain a healthy level of strength.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $8906 and is unable to break through the $9000 resistance level. The main moving averages are concentrated around the $8000 level forming a bullish golden cross. This remarkable confluence of key technical indicators is going to have a strong pull on the price, and we may see this level in the BTC/USD pair soon.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $9150, then the second at $9650 and the third one at $10,000.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $8800, then the second at $8400 and the third one at $8200.
The MACD on the daily chart continues with the bearish setup, although it doesn't increase the slope or the opening between the lines. With the current structure, a short-term upward movement that could undo the bearish cross it's still possible.
The DMI on the daily chart shows both sides of the market following each other tightly. This type of structure can precede a violent movement.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $190.06. On the upside, the movement is limited y the presence of the 100-day simple moving average at $191.2.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $191, then the second at $195 and the third one at $200.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $186, then the second at $180 and the third one at $175.
The MACD on the daily chart shows an increase in the bearish momentum.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears maintaining control over the bulls, but being unable to break the ADX line, the sell-side does not activate the bearish pattern.
.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.1980 and appears unable to break through the $0.20 resistance level. The main moving averages continue to point down.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.20, then the second at $0.218 and the third one at $0.238.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.192, then the second at $0.171 and the third one at $0.15.
The MACD on the daily chart is approaching the neutral level of the indicator, where it could find support and open a bullish opportunity for XRP.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears dominating XRP/USD but failing to move above the ADX line. The bulls are still losing strength consistently.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales helped BTC/USD to extend the recovery above $9,000
The first digital currency climbed above $9,000 during European hours on Wednesday, though the upside momentum remains weak. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,083.
ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood.
Ripple may beef up its mass adoption case with lending services
Ripple has been growing its global presence due to a large number of advanced fintech projects and payment solutions. However, according to the job li
Bitcoin in a slow recovery mode, $9,000 unconquered
BTC/USD is changing hands above $8,900, having recovered from the intraday low of $8,806. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of Wednesday, though it is still below critical $9,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.