Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin braces for potential short-term correction

Bitcoin price could sink deeper amid corrective mode

Bitcoin price daily candlestick closes below the weekly support level of $67,147 on Thursday.

BTC could have a short-to-mid-term downward correction in the coming days, tagging the midpoint level of the price imbalance between $63,118 and $64,602 at $63,813.

This midpoint level also roughly coincides with the 50% retracement level at $64,240, calculated from the swing low of $56,523 on May 1 to a swing high of $71,994 on May 21.

If BTC bounces off $63,813, it could rally 12 % to reach its previous resistance level of $71,280.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if BTC breaks and closes below its daily support level of $60,800, the bullish thesis could be invalidated, leading to a 4% crash, its weekly support level of $58,375.

Ethereum price gears up for further downward adjustment

Ethereum price crashed 11% in the last seven days as it failed to close above $4,000.

ETH could have a short-to-mid-term downward correction in the coming days, tagging in the $3,279, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, calculated from the swing low of $2,864 on May 13 to a swing high of $3,984 on May 27.

The $3,276 level roughly coincides with the midpoint of the price imbalance between $3,146 and $3,498 at $3,321.

If ETH bounces off $3,321, it could rally by 20 % to reach its previous resistance level of $3,977.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

However, if Ethereum's daily candlestick price closes below the $2,864 level, it would produce a lower low and signal a break in the market structure. This move would invalidate the aforementioned bullish thesis, potentially triggering an extra 9% crash to the previous support level of $2,600.

Ripple price braces for a correction

Ripple price declined 4% on June 7 and made a daily low of $0.450 after failing to close above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $0.527.

Ripple price could have a short-to-mid-term downward correction to its recent low at $0.450.

If this support level holds, XRP could rally 1 % to $0.519, the 50-day EMA level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

However, if the Ripple daily candlestick closes below $0.450, XRP could crash an additional 7% to its previous support at $0.419.